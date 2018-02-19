‘Love & Hip Hop’ Cast Member Althea Eaton Arrested for Assaulting Benzino in Front of Police

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta cast member Benzino’s baby mama Althea Eaton (who goes by Althea ‘Thi Thi’ Heart) found herself behind bars Sunday night after hitting the reality TV personality in the head right in front of the police.

Police were called to Eaton’s home in the San Fernando Valley, reports TMZ, after being informed of a domestic dispute. Eaton reportedly wanted Benzino to get out of her home, but he wasn’t complying with her wishes.

While officers tried to calm everyone down, the Love & Hip Hop couple reportedly kept at it, with Eaton smacking her ex in the head in front of the police. She was arrested and booked for misdemeanor battery.

Bail for Eaton was set at $20,000, and she bonded out early Monday morning.

The musician has yet to address the incident directly, but appears to have mentioned it on his Instagram Monday morning.

“If you’re going to struggle with anything in life…….then make it be for L.O.V.E,” Benzino captioned an inspirational quote, which reads, “People are complicated; you put two of them together and it’s generally a mess, but hopefully a beautiful mess.”

The two have had a fraught relationship on television over the years, including a recent paternity lawsuit that was reportedly dismissed last month.

The former rapper initially sued Eaton over their newborn son, Zino, claiming he needed the court to find him to be the biological father of the baby.

Eaton had previously filed a petition for a temporary protective order against her ex in Georgia, claiming he had threatened her, prevented her from calling for help, held her against her will, stalked her and was violent before her children.

She also claimed that he had threatened to take their newborn son away from her, adding that she feared for her safety.

The judge granted Eaton’s petition for a restraining order, forcing Benzino to stay 500 yards away from her and ordering her primary custody and temporary support.

After their hearing, Eaton confronted her ex outside of court, despite the judge’s order for her to stay away from Benzino, resulting in her being jailed for 10 days.

It was after this confrontation that Benzino decided to sue her over the paternity of their child. However the suit was thrown out, reports BET, due to his non-compliance with the court.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @iambenzino