‘Love & Hip Hop’: Rasheeda Reveals Hospitalization

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Rasheeda is on the mend following a recent hospitalization. The rapper and reality TV star, 45, in late February shared an update from her hospital bed, telling fans that she was hospitalized for stress and dehydration.

Rasheeda, full name Rasheeda Buckner-Frost, revealed her health scare in a Feb. 27 Instagram post. Sharing several photos from her hospital stay, including one of her lying in a hospital bed and being looked after by a doctor, Rasheeda told her followers, “God has a way of sitting you down when you think you can do it all!” She went on to call it on “eye opened,” explaining that “dehydration & stress is serious I’m [100%] witness!” She added that she was “better now & truly blessed! Gotta switch things up!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Two other images in the gallery showed Rasheeda in bed covered with a blanket, with a second image showing her in the chair. In the caption, the Love & Hip Hop star went on to thank her loved ones for their support amid her health scare. She wrote, “thank you to my family [Kelsie “Kae” Frost] [Young Frost] [Shirleen Watkins] [Cheryl Lynn Watkins] who checked on me & was making sure i was ok love you guys.” She also gave a special shout out to her husband Kirk Frost, who she said “never left my side for one second and is still making sure I’m good every minute of the day love you babe!”

Rasheeda’s post was met with an overwhelming amount of support and well wishes from her followers hoping for a speedy recovery for the star, including several of her Love & Hip Hop co-stars. Spice wrote, “Awwww Speedy recovery sis God got you covered,” with Karlie Redd adding, “Praying for your recovery.” Scrappy commented, “[prayer hands emoji] for u sis.” The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Kandi Burruss also showed the singer some love, writing, “What?! Oh no! I’m glad you’re ok friend!”

Thankfully, Rasheeda appears to have made a full recovery. Just a day after revealing her hospitalization, the star returned to social media with a photo of herself with son Ky sitting on her lap. She joked in the caption, “now he wants to sit on my lap & chill with me like we use [to] when he was [8-year-old son] Karters age. [Ky Frost] you will always be my baby, I love you!”