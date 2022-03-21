‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Reveals Being Near Death From Plastic Surgeries

Hazel E is saying no to future plastic surgeries after this emotional reveal. The Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star has documented her recovery process since going under the knife, revealing complications she has endured, several which nearly cost her her life. The aspiring rapper says she wanted to “snapback” to pre-pregnancy fitness after giving birth to her daughter, Ava Dior. She spoke with Raquel Harper of the It’s Tricky podcast of TMZ. Hazel doesn’t hold back, saying she had goals of looking like Teyana Taylor. Some of the procedures she’d had include liposuction, a tummy tuck, breast lift, and Brazilian Butt Lifts. She says she initially got plastic surgery when she began appearing on the show and felt the need to keep up appearances with her female co-stars.

“I’m on this TV show with all of these barbie dolls and I’m just this natural girl and maybe I need to up the ante because I am a TV star now” she said. “That pressure of being on camera was probably my initial BBL and book job.” The only reason she says she had a nose job is due to her getting into an accident in Dubai and breaking her nose. She even says she was advised against touching her face by the show’s producers.

After having her daughter, she desperately wanted to get back into shape. But Hazel has been getting a lot of backlash online from social media followers since sharing the news that she of her near death experiences due to undergoing plastic surgery.

When asked whether or not it bothers her that she’s made fun of, she admits that comments used to get to her. But Harper, who is a friend of Hazel’s, didn’t mince words regarding the complications Hazel has experienced as a result, telling Hazel, “Don’t have any f—king more [surgeries].” Hazel insists she will not, adding that her body rejects them.

Harper tried to shed light on how women carry pregnancy weight differently than others. But Hazel said she “didn’t know how to embrace this new motherly body.” She also says she felt insecure about her husband potentially not being attracted to her physically anymore and being attracted to other women.

“He said he’d love me regardless but it’s me having to love myself,” Hazel said. “I have to look in the mirror and like what I see…I tried to go the easy route and the easy route led me to two bad situations. I’m not a dummy. The next one could be my life. So, of course I’m not doing it again. I don’t care how many offers, doctors, whoever comes to me…it’s not worth it to me because I already failed at it twice. The third time’s the charm. I’m good.”