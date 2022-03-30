‘Love & Hip Hop’ Alum Apple Watts Still Fighting for Her Life Following Fiery Car Crash

Apple Watts, former star of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, is still fighting for her life after a car crash left her in the hospital with severe injuries and unresponsive in a coma. Sources close to the reality star tell TMZ that the wreck left her with 2 breaks in her neck, a shattered arm and a brain injury. She’s currently able to breathe on her own, but the hospital providers are still getting her assisted oxygen in hopes it helps with her healing process.

Watts still has not opened her eyes or been able to communicate verbally. She did undergo a successful neck surgery on the evening of Tuesday, March 29. Her family is hopeful she will make a speedy recovery. Initial reports revealed she sustained multiple injuries, including a broken spine, fractured skull and broken arm, after her Mercedes collided with a Ford F250 pickup truck while she drove on the freeway. The crash occurred in Baker, CA. Watts’ car flipped multiple times, bursting into flames before it came to a stop. Some reports stated that she was ejected from the vehicle, while others stated she had to be pulled from her vehicle and airlifted to a hospital in Nevada.

The cause of the accident has yet to be determined. Her family are aware that she’s in for a long road to recovery.

Watts grew to fame when she appeared on Season 5 of the VH1 reality series. At the time of her appearance on the show, she was an exotic dancer trying to transition into the music industry. Before reality television, Watts was a video vixen who appeared in music videos, most notably for rapper Future in his visual for his single Wicked. She was also an aspiring print model.

During her time on the show, she was open about her difficult childhood, which included growing up in the foster care system in South Central L.A. Aside from stripping, she had a brief stint in pornography under the name “Ms. Apple Bottom.”