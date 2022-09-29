'Love After Lockup' Season 2 Casts Rapper

Love During Lockup has added a rapper to its season 2 cast. Montana Millz has joined the reality TV show, according to Starcasm. Montana Millz (real name Michael Persaud) gained attention in 2016 when police caught him selling heroin and fentanyl with another woman. Numerous media outlets picked up the story since Persaud was famous for songs like "Sell Drugz" and "Feds Watching."

An officer in Pennsylvania busted Persaud during a sting operation after he "sold 70 bags of heroin to the officer on October 28 in the parking lot of the Days Inn at 625 Quentin Road," WGAL reported. Police obtained a search warrant for Persaud's hotel room. "Police allege they found approximately 70 grams of bulk heroin, cutting agents, a grinder, and new packaging material within the room. This amount of heroin, uncut, would fill approximately 2,300 additional bags with an approximate street value of $11,500," said the DA's office.

EXCLUSIVE! We figured out the mystery couple from #LoveDuringLockup Season 2 and the inmate is a rapper who made headlines in 2016 because he had a song titled "Sell Drugz" and he got busted for... selling drugs. All the details: https://t.co/z6nK6r1lpi pic.twitter.com/c98iynfRlj — Starcasm (@starcasm) September 23, 2022

According to The Department of Justice, he was dealing heroin and fentanyl during a four-month month period in Rhode Island, beginning in October 2016. An East Providence undercover detective received nearly 22 grams of fentanyl and two grams of heroin from Persaud. As a result of his federal convictions for trafficking heroin and fentanyl in Rhode Island, Michael Persaud was sentenced to three years in prison in January 2018.

Before his sentencing in Rhode Island, Michael had already been convicted of 16 drug-trafficking and conspiracy charges in Pennsylvania, but he had not yet been sentenced. The Pennsylvania judge sentenced Michael to 96 months to 30 years in prison shortly after the federal sentence. According to court documents from Michael's appeal, that was later reduced just a bit, Starcasm reported.

Persaud was sentenced to 84 months to 25 years in prison after a trial court considered post-sentence motions and a subsequent hearing. A minimum sentence of 63 months was also determined to be appropriate for Persaud. The trial court imposed his sentence consecutively to his concurrently with his Rhode Island federal convictions. The following contains SPOILERS for season 2 of Love During Lockup:

According to Pennsylvania jail records, Persaud is still incarcerated at Houtzdale State Correctional Institution and has no projected release. Starcasm published a prison photo from Persaud's Instagram dated Aug. 2019. "30+ months in already and a few more to go!" he wrote. "Can't break the kid." Love During Lockup Season 2 premieres Oct. 21 at 9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CST on WE tv.