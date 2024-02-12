Reality TV Star Hospitalized for Two Weeks, Mysterious Health Issues to Blame

Reality TV fanatics have been a bit on edge over the past few weeks as they followed the troubling journey of one star. Television personality Louise Thompson was hospitalized for more than two weeks throughout the end of January and the start of February, according to her fiancé Ryan Libbey.

As Yahoo News reports, Libbey shared in a recent Instagram Story that the Made in Chelsea cast member was facing her 14th day in an undisclosed medical facility. In the update, Libbey noted she was "recovering well" but "we don't know when she will be ready to come home yet." He did not disclose what ailment Thompson, also known for appearing on The Jump, was suffering from that caused the lengthy hospitalization.

Libbey, who also stars on the E4 reality TV show, noted that Thompson was finally able to spend some time with their son, two-year-old Leo-Hunter.

"That (visit) was the first time Leo has seen her for 13 days," Libbey recounted. "It was a difficult, emotional, confusing experience for him but fortunately after a few minutes Leo was cuddling up in bed with mummy singing twinkle, twinkle little star. 'The video I took is probably the most precious thing I now own."

Good news soon came, though. Metro reported on Saturday that doctors have released Thompson, age 33, from their care and she is back home. The update came via Libbey's Instagram Story, which has expired and is no longer visible to the public. Thompson has not disclosed any updates on her condition.

The Made in Chelsea cast member, who is the sister of Sam Thompson, has previously disclosed that she suffers from the bowel disease ulcerative colitis, though it's unclear if that condition caused this stay. In December, she opened up about some recent struggles with the illness.

"I was diagnosed (with ulcerative colitis) in 2018," Thompson wrote via Instagram. "I became worried when I noticed quite a lot of blood in my poo that came out of nowhere. I didn't know much about inflammatory bowel diseases but my main concern was the fact that a few of my close family members had suffered with aggressive bowel cancer.



"I thought that my symptoms might go away over time (given that I'd never struggled my health before, infact quite the opposite, i'd been the poster girl for health) so I left things for a month or so but when my symptoms didn't get better I told members of my family. I was diagnosed via a colonoscopy and luckily I got treated with medication that worked fairly quickly to put me into remission.



"Unfortunately I have had a tough time more recently. When my mental health was really bad I lost control of bodily functions and I didn't prioritise my physical health because I didn't really care if I died. I couldn't comprehend what was going on around me at the best of times so when I left the house and poo'd myself on numerous occasions it was just another nuisance that I had to deal with but it didn't scratch the surface compared to all my internal suffering and my other neurological symptoms. I was so disconnected from my body that I couldn't feel anything so it often caught me by total surprise.



"It was much more horrifying to those around me who had a more rational head on their shoulders who finally took me to A&E where I became an inpatient and was treated with iv steroids, a TNF, iron infusions ang other things. Sadly I had a reaction.



"Anyway, I reached remission for many months but sadly I am struggling again so I'm about to start a new drug called Vedolizumab which sounds convenient because I will be able to administer injections at home (after an initial period of Intravenous infusions at the hospital in ambulatory care). I feel grateful that my body has responded to some mediation so far and that I'm not losing weight drastically like some of my fellow IBD warriors."