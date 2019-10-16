‘Long Island Medium’ Star Theresa Caputo Still ‘Grieving’ Her Marriage to Ex-Husband Larry Caputo

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is still mourning the end of her marriage with Larry Caputo, her former husband of nearly 30 years. Speaking to Us Weekly 10 months after she and Larry finalized their divorce, the reality TV star who talks to spirits for a living, opened up about how she is coping with the end of their relationship.

“I do, but I don’t. I miss what once was,” Caputo told the outlet. “I’m grieving right now. I’m grieving my 30, almost 34 years, with Larry. This is a grieving process, but things weren’t the same that they were 34 years ago. So, of course, I miss that aspect. But the way that things were at the end, no — I don’t miss that.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Caputo added that despite still grieving what once was, she doesn’t mind seeing her ex-husband with other people because she wants him to be “happy.”

“At the end of the day, that’s what we want out of life, is for us to be happy and to live our best lives. We always have to love, honor and respect ourselves,” she said. “We’re both doing that and respecting each other in the same token. So you can’t ask for anything more.”

After tying the knot in 1989 and welcoming two children together – 26-year-old Larry Caputo Jr., and 25-year-old Victoria Caputo – Caputo and her husband announced in December of 2017 that they had made the decision to separate.

“After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate,” the couple announced at the time. “We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

In December of 2018, the former couple finalized their divorce, stating that they “shared 28 wonderful years together.” To this day, they remain close, with Caputo describing her relationship with her ex-husband as “fantastic.”

Now single, Caputo is choosing to focus on herself, with a source previously telling Us Weekly that the Long Island Medium star “is now living life and exploring solo … she’s figuring herself [out] and it’s a whole world of adventure.”

The Caputo family is also busy preparing Victoria’s upcoming wedding. The 25-year-old got engaged to Michael Mastrandrea in February and Caputo has been helping out with the wedding planning.

Long Island Medium returns to TLC on Friday, Oct. 18, at 8 p.m. ET.