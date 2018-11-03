‘Long Island Medium’ Theresa Caputo Reveals ‘Heartbreaking’ Message Following Daughter’s Cyberbullying

Theresa Caputo opened up about daughter Victoria’s issues with cyberbullying after the emotional storyline from Monday’s episode.

The new installment of the beloved reality show featured her 24-year-old daughter revealing how online trolls were scrolling through her old Instagram posts and making ugly comments about her weight.

Caputo was stunned by the reveal, and told producers it was “heartbreaking” to know how people were treating her daughter just because of the family’s celebrity status, as Good Housekeeping first reported.

The reality star attempted to comfort Victoria during the episode, saying that her weight did not define her, and that people being haters is a part of life in the public eye.

The conversation ended on a positive note during the episode, seeing Victoria in better spirits. During the episode, Caputo posted on Twitter saying that Victoria continues to be cyberbullied to this day.

Watch NOW on @TLC Long Island Medium Victoria talks about being cyber bullied 😪 breaks my heart that it’s still happening #LongIslandMedium #bullying pic.twitter.com/HFkZ5Uf2Jn — Theresa Caputo (@Theresacaputo) October 30, 2018

“Watch NOW on [TLC] Long Island Medium Victoria talks about being cyberbullied, breaks my heart that it’s still happening,” she wrote.

Fans of the reality series, however, expressed their sadness at the cruel reality.

“So many rude people in this world. Your [sic] beautiful,” one wrote in the comments section of Caputo’s Instagram post.

“Victoria is a beautiful young woman, don’t listen to the haters! They are the ones with a problem, they should look inside and fix themselves,” another user wrote.

Victoria herself posted about her experiences with online harassment in an Instagram post back in August.

“Just want to give a shout out to all my haters,” she wrote on the caption of a stunning selfie. “Yes, i have gained weight recently and although i am not happy about it and have my insecurities it does not change me as a person. Plus I’m sure there will be a day that will come and i will shed this weight but as of now this is what it is. So for all of you who want to keep commenting about the way i look, just don’t. Worry about yourself because your comment ain’t going to make you any better of a person.”

Long Island Medium airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.