‘Long Island Medium’ Star Having Marital Troubles

Theresa Caputo says that her near 30-year marriage is strained.

On Monday night’s episode of Long Island Medium, the reality TV star who talks to spirits for a living revealed that her marriage with husband Larry Caputo is going through a rough patch and that they’re “not happy.”

“Since the last season of Long Island Medium and through a period of time, Larry and I’s relationship has changed. We’ve been there for each other, you know, through thick and thin, you know, good times, and right now are not such great times,” she explained over dinner with a close friend in a clip shared by E! News. “I don’t understand it. I lay in bed, and I say to myself, ‘How did this happen? How did I get here?’”

Their marriage has been featured prominently on the hit TLC show, which has documented their lives, along with their two children, inside and outside of Long Island. While Caputo admits that her career does take its toll on every relationship she has, she doesn’t believe it to be the sole reason for her marital troubles.

“I sometimes interpret it as growing apart. I’ve changed and he has changed. We’re both not happy and, you know, it’s hard to try to work through that,” Caputo explains in the clip. “It’s not easy for me to sit here and to talk about this, to talk about my feelings, to talk about how my marriage is, but you know, things do change.”

Long Island Medium airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.