‘Long Island Medium’ Season 14 Premiere Date Revealed by Theresa Caputo

Theresa Caputo seems pretty excited about the upcoming season of Long Island Medium. She couldn’t contain her excitement when revealing the new season’s premiere date on her Instagram. The show is set to kick back up on Oct. 18 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. Long Island Medium will now air on Fridays after previously showing on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

It was announced back in March that the series had began filming. Caputo also let her enthusiasm show in an Instagram post.

“Can’t stop smiling Long Island Medium is back to filming tomorrow,” Captuo wrote.

This season certainly has all the makings for an emotional one. Caputo officially divorced her husband, Larry, in December of 2018 after announcing the split a year prior. The two had been together for 28 years.

She told PEOPLE that their time together was “wonderful” and that they “will continue to support each other and remain friends.” The two have two children.

The series has been a major hit for the network since its premiere. The premise of the show follows Theresa around Long Island as she does what she does best: talk to the dead. She connects various people to spirits of the departed that interact with them.

Caputo did an interview last year with The Morning Call in which she shared just how amazed she has been at the following the show has built up.

“Oh my God, it’s crazy,” she began. “I just thought I was gonna film a couple episodes. And here we are – I don’t know, seven years later, and I’m filming season eight of ‘Long Island Medium.’ It’s absolutely insane.

“But you know what? Long Island Medium is – the thing that I love about Long Island Medium is that it’s my life. I am still reading … the people on Long Island Medium, they’re still my clients, they’re on my waiting list – the people that have requested to see me. And it’s my life. It’s what’s going on in my life at this exact moment, and I’m very blessed.”