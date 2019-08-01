‘Little Women: LA’ Star Terra Jole Blasts Christy Gibel as a ‘Horrible Mom’ in Heated Fight (Exclusive)

Things have hit a boiling point between Terra Jole and Christy Gibel in Thursday’s all-new episode of Little Women: LA as the two former friends get into a screaming match over their respective mothering skills.

Accusations fly in a PopCulture.com exclusive clip of the Lifetime reality show (produced by Kinetic Content) after tensions bubble over from Jole’s ski trip outburst, when she alleged Gibel had been using her extra role in a Star Wars TV show to inconvenience the other women’s schedules.

“I have too much on my plate to worry about a stupid fight,” Gibel says when asked about her status with Jole. It clearly sets the other woman off, shooting back, “It’s not a stupid fight when you mention my kids.”

While Gibel insists that she only mentioned Jole’s young children in order to explain her parenting of daughter Autumn through her teen years, Jole says even bringing them up was a step too far.

“I’m telling you, don’t ever mention my children in your mouth,” she snaps. “Why?” Gibel asks. “I can’t say Penny? I can’t say your son?”

“No, you are not allowed,” Jole answers.

When Gibel tells Jole not to fight with her daughter Autumn, Jole doubles down, shouting, “She came up to me, and I gave her the decency to not put her in her place. And you can give me the decency to not mention my children, because you don’t even know how to raise children. Your son doesn’t even talk to you.”

Gibel insists that her son does talk to her, referencing texts on her phone, but Jole is done, getting up from the table and leaving the dinner.

Elena Gant tries to make peace, saying, “I think it was misunderstanding, because I don’t think she mentioned your kids,” but it doesn’t convince the heated Jole, who screams, “She mentioned my kids. I’m not OK with her saying anything about my kids.”

Gibel insists to the other women that she’s a “good mom,” but Jole takes things to another level, calling her a “horrible mom” and bringing up when her children were taken away from her years earlier during her battle with alcoholism.

“You’re an alcoholic!” she screams, with Gibel agreeing, “I am an alcoholic!”

“So you’re a good mom?” Jole asks. “That had their children taken away from them? I’ve never had my kids taken away from me. I’ve never had my kids taken away from me. You’ve had your kids taken away from you twice! Not once, twice!

“Once!” a confused Gibel insists as the other women step in to try and calm Jole down.

But the fired up reality star clearly doesn’t want to make nice, yelling, “She should never have mentioned my children, and then this would never happen!”

Little Women: LA (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

