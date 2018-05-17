‘Little Women: LA’ Star Terra Jole Gets Caught in Tonya Banks, Mika Winkler Fight

Terra Jolé is playing peacekeeper when it comes to her Little Women: LA co-stars Tonya Banks and Mika Winkler, but will it come back to bite her in the end?

Banks and Winkler have been fighting almost all season of the Lifetime reality series, first due to Winkler’s rowdy antics out at a single lady party and then due to the disparaging comments she made about Banks’ activewear line and wine brand.

Jolé, who has also been having a tough time with Banks this season after revealing that she was investing in a new line of wine controversially named Black Girl Moscato, stepped in during Wednesday’s episode of the reality series to try and get her friends to make up.

“Tonya is always talking about being the bigger person, and clearly I don’t think she is going to be the bigger person in this situation,” she told Winkler.

When an incredulous Winkler asked if her friend was suggesting she apologize, Jolé replied, “Without a doubt!”

She continued: “I think you were just speaking an honest opinion, and I don’t think that you meant bad by it,” but added that to squash the feud, Winkler should just swallow her pride.

But her friend wasn’t so sure. “I didn’t do anything wrong,” Winkler replied. “You know that.”

It was at that moment they were interrupted by the doorbell, leaving the next step for Banks and Winkler’s possible reconciliation unknown.

Banks, meanwhile, has no interest in making nice with Winkler, telling Jolé that she had no intention of speaking to the newcomer about her bad-talking. And she made it clear that Jolé’s fate could be tied to Winkler’s if she continues to press the issue.

“She might have to find a new friend,” Banks told the camera.

And when Winkler convinced herself to apologize to Banks at a family and friend BBQ, Banks didn’t show up. And Jolé was ticked.

“I have to admit its pretty f—ing s—y that Tonya is a no show,” she told the cameras, adding, “I feel like now the ball is in Tonya’s court.”

Earlier this season, Jolé opened up in an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com about her relationship with Banks, revealing that even after filming, their friendship is in a tough spot.

“You will see our relationship probably go through the most turmoil over any other relationship on the show,” she told PopCulture. “I feel like considering how close Tonya and I were at one point, we to this day are still struggling to find where we are in each other’s lives.”

She continued: “There’s a way to look at what’s about to happen in these next few weeks, and at the end of the day I love Tonya and I want us to have a relationship. She’s my sister and I totally, truly feel that way.”

Jolé is definitely interested in reconciliation, however.

“I can’t even remember what it feels like to have Tonya close to me at this point,” she recalled. “As sad as that is, it’s a definite truth to our journey this season.”

Little Women: LA airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Lifetime