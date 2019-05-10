‘Little Women: LA’ Star Jasmine Sorge Fears She’s ‘Completely Lost’ Spark With Husband Chris

Jasmine Sorge feared her marriage to husband Chris could be coming to an end after the Little Women: LA star admitted they had “completely lost [their] spark.”

In Thursday's episode of the Lifetime reality show, Jasmine struggled to balance her recovery from breast enhancement surgery with her ongoing feelings of disconnection from her husband.

“I feel like Chris might be unhappy in our marriage,” she confessed to the camera. “We have completely different schedules, we barely sleep in the same bed, and I feel like we have completely lost our spark.”

Later, talking with friend Elena Gant, Jasmine admitted the low point in their marriage even had her reconsidering her desire to have a third child.

“The only thing that’s stopping me from going for a third is I feel like Chris and I lately, we’ve lost our spark a little bit,” she confessed. “I think it’s a lot to do with having young kids and his schedule, but at the same time, in the relationship, I’m the one that needs to work on things.”

Admitting she needed to “appreciate [Chris] more,” Jasmine elaborated, “I see how much he helps without complaining, and he really deserves a lot.”

“I feel like I haven’t given him that,” she confessed, adding that she was thinking renewing their vows would maybe be the extra kick they need.

“Chris and I have gotten to the point where we don’t know each other without the kids,” she added later during a particularly tense car ride. “It’s kind of scary, because we were once just me and him, and now we don’t know how to act around each other.”

Finally, Jasmine broke down and admitted to her husband, “I feel like sometimes it’s like we’re roommates,” telling him, “We need to give more attention to each other.”

The Lifetime star put her money where her mouth was then, treating him to a romantic gondola ride that ended in her proposing they renew their vows. Overtaken by emotion, Chris agreed to rededicate himself to his wife and his marriage.

“I’ve never seen Chris so emotional, and I know this emotion is joy,” Jasmine gushed later. “It shows that he loves me and that he wants this marriage to work.”

