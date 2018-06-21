‘Little Women: LA’ Star Christy Gibel Says Marriage to Husband Todd Has Gotten ‘Way Worse’

Things between Little Women: LA couple Christy and Todd Gibel seem to be getting worse every week!

After hashing their issues out in a tear-filled couple’s therapy session during last week’s episode, the pair continued to struggle in their relationship during Wednesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A snippy Todd appeared to be fed up with Christy’s worrying over daughter Autumn’s first flight all alone during what could generously be called a tense car ride. The couple has definitely been going through some things recently after tying the knot in 2014, but Christy revealed to the cameras that her decision to get weight loss surgery appears to have exacerbated the issue.

“Todd and I have been struggling lately, but ever since I told him about wanting to get the gastric sleeve surgery that he got last year, it’s been way worse,” she revealed.

It was then that the show flashed back to last week’s episode, when Todd told his recovering alcoholic wife that she needed to treat surgery “as if you’re going to rehab.”

After firing back that Todd still hasn’t gotten the knee surgery he promised would enable to help him work out, Christy delivered a final burn: “I don’t need a dictator, I need a husband!”

Later, during a therapy session with life coach Hasani, Christy broke down about her self-image, and the way she feels her husband looks at her.

“You don’t lust me,” she said, sobbing, to which Todd admitted, “She’s right.”

“I look at myself in the mirror, and I think I’m ugly, and maybe he thinks I’m ugly too,” Christy continued.

The couple didn’t end up telling daughter Autumn about the session, and it’s clear that the teen isn’t fully sure of how bad things have gotten between her mom and soon-to-be adopted dad.

“I didn’t tell Autumn about couple’s therapy because that’s my relationship with Todd,” Christy told the cameras Wednesday. “I try to keep things personal with him….not everyone needs to know my business.”

Later, on a girls’ (and guys’) trip to Solvang, California, Todd asked his wife if the reason she was opting out of a horseback riding excursion was because she was feeling ashamed of being “bigger” than her co-stars.

Obviously, this question didn’t go over well with Christy, who actually stayed away from the horses due to a pulled muscle.

“This really makes me feel disgusting that my husband doesn’t think I’m attractive anymore, and it’s because of my weight,” she told him.

Todd didn’t deny this heartbreaking accusation, but he said he at least was going to be behind her “100 percent” as she went forward with her weight loss surgery.

Well, that’s something at least.

Christy revealed recently to TMZ that she’s still wearing her wedding ring, so the couple appears to be holding steady despite their issues. Best of luck to them!

Little Women: LA airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Lifetime