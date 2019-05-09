‘Little Women: LA’ Star Christy Gibel Files Restraining Order Against Husband Todd

Little Women: LA star Christy Gibel has filed for a temporary restraining order against husband Todd Gibel after weeks of trading barbs on social media.

TMZ first reported the news Wednesday, alleging that Christy filed against her husband since 2014 after accusing him of impersonating her in email, shutting her out of her social media accounts and ripping up her mail.

Thursday, the Lifetime star’s rep told PEOPLE, “Currently, Christy is looking forward to mov[ing] to a place of healing and safety – first and foremost – for herself and her daughter Autumn.”

“Allegations have been made by Todd that are largely fabricated, per Christy, and she’s taking the steps necessary to find a means to an end,” they continued.

The same day Christy filed for a restraining order, Todd accused her on social media of keeping his dog from him, boarded at a local kennel.

“I gave her permission to board him for the afternoon on Monday with our other dogs… and she keeps extending his stay against my will, and she made it so they can only release him to her,” he wrote on Instagram.

Earlier this week, Christy wrote a lengthy message sharing her side of the story on social media, which read, in part, “I have picked up people that have tried to knock me down. I’ve done favors for people that can do nothing for me. I have been there for people that have not been there for me.”

The pair has been going through some serious ups and downs in their relationship over the years, with Christy telling PopCulture.com earlier this year of their status, “No relationship is perfect, but we are definitely working on a relationship with better boundaries.”

Not long after, Todd wrote on Instagram that he was seeking treatment for depression after Christy had left their home on April 17.

“I’ve come to fully understand it was the void created by my absence, my stupid spending habits, and just my total lack on every level that pushed Christy down that road and I take full responsibility for it,” he wrote in a plea for her to return.