‘Little Women: LA’: Christy Gibel’s Daughter Gets Caught in the Middle of Fight With Terra Jole (Exclusive)

Christy Gibel’s feud with Terra Jole is getting even daughter Autumn wrapped up in the drama! In an exclusive sneak peek of Thursday’s season finale of Little Women: LA (produced by Kinetic Content), things nearly get physical between Cole Seward and Autumn’s friend after Terra’s accused of instigating some shadiness during a night out.

As things get wild with the group during a night out, Autumn and the rest of her table look on as Cole takes a shot out of a friend’s lap before coming over with a plan for the rest of the night.

“So, we were all talking about going to the club,” he asks Autumn. “Are you gonna come out or are you gonna go back to your room with your mom?”

As Autumn explains that she and June have some plans for the night, Mika Winkler makes her way over to ask what’s going on, adding, “I want to go to the club!”

Cole responds, “But I didn’t know if [Autumn] wanted to come or if she wanted to go back home to her hotel room with her mom.”

The shadiness about Autumn’s close relationship with her mom strikes Christy as an extension of her fight with Terra, prompting her to call out, “Why don’t you tell Terra to come over here and tell us what she told you to say?”

Terra fires back, “Why are they bringing me into this?”

Cole defends his line of questioning to the group, saying, “I haven’t even mentioned Terra’s name one time. Maybe you should try not to butt into something.”

As Autumn’s friend stands up for Christy, things nearly get physical, with security stepping in to separate the two before they escalate to the point of violence. How will the group make its way back from this?

Little Women: LA (produced by Kinetic Content) airs its season finale Thursday, Aug. 15 at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Lifetime