‘Little Women: Atlanta’: Tiny Twinz Andrea and Amanda Salinas Dish on Their ‘Bigger and Better’ Comeback

The Tiny Twinz are back at it this season on Little Women: Atlanta, and even after taking a break to focus on family, Andrea and Amanda Salinas have their eyes on the prize for their revival.

Ahead of the Season 5 premiere of the Lifetime reality show (produced by Kinetic Content) last month, the sisters opened up about bringing back the Tiny Twinz in an interview with PopCulture.com, and their unexpected partnership with The Cheeks.

Deciding to get the group back together was a difficult decision for the reality personalities, with Andrea relying on her parents to watch her young kids as she spent the summer hustling, and Amanda trying to balance wedding planning to Jordan Castillas with another shot at taking over the music industry.

“Being away from my kids was so hard,” Andrea told PopCulture. “But, I am so lucky that my parents have been willing to help out. I wanted to focus on my career so that in the end, I can provide for them and give them the best life possible.”

Struggling to get everyone on “the same page” when it came to the comeback, Andrea admitted while she was excited for her sister and Castillas, everything happening at once “made it really hard to focus on [their] comeback.”

Amanda teased that the balance may have caused some tension between the two, but at the end of the day, “we may yell at each other for like a second, but then by the end of it we’re laughing and hugging.”

“We always look out for each other,” she continued. “She wanted my big day to be special and I wanted the bring back the Tiny Twinz no matter what. We were determined to make it all work.”

Bringing back the Tiny Twinz was “to get back to doing what I love most” for Amanda, who gushed, “Singing and dancing and twerking with my sister is the most fun I’ve ever had! It has always been a dream to perform with my sister, and this time we’re coming back bigger and better. There is so much in store for us. The Tiny Twinz are back and nothing is going to slow this train.”

That long-awaited comeback came with a minor complication for the Tiny Twinz, with their label pairing them up with The Cheeks, Bri Barlup (a.k.a Leftcheek) and Emily Fernandez (a.k.a. Rightcheek).

“Yeah, so we have a past with The Cheeks,” Andrea explained. “Having them back in Atlanta was definitely a shock, and we weren’t exactly happy about it in the beginning. We just have different opinions and go about our careers in different ways … We really had to look past the fighting and try to focus on the bigger picture.”

Amanda added that while they “definitely kept [their] distance” from The Cheeks, it was all worth it for a chance to make it again.

“The biggest lesson I learned throughout this season was to never give up on a dream,” she said. “As a little person, everything comes with an extra challenge. With music, it was trying to get people to take us seriously as artists. Haters are gonna hate, but you have to ignore them and continue doing what you love. This season is a wild ride!”

Little Women: Atlanta (produced by Kinetic Content) airs on Lifetime Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Lifetime