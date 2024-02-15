'American Idol' Season 19 Alum Alex Miller Involved in Fatal Car Crash

The country singer was not behind the wheel of either vehicle involved in the fatal accident.

American Idol alum Alex Miller is remembering the victim of a fatal crash involving his tour bus. The 20-year-old country music singer, who was a fan-favorite when he appeared on Season 19 of the singing competition, was not injured in the Tuesday night incident in Kentucky, which occurred as Miller and his band were returning home from vacation.

"While traveling back from a vacation last night, rising Country star Alex Miller and several members of his band were on a bus that was hit by a car," a statement shared to Miller's social media accounts Wednesday reads. "Sadly, the driver of the car is deceased. Alex sends his thoughts and prayers to the gentleman and his family. No one on the bus was injured. Kentucky State Police are investigating."

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. According to a press release shared by the Kentucky State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 10:28 p.m. in Rockcastle County on South Wildness Road when 53-year-old James M. Mcpheron "lost control" of his 2004 Toyota Rav4 while traveling westbound on South Wildness Road. The Toyota "veered into the path" of Miller's 1997 Vanhool (Tour Bus), which was operated by Roger D. Miller, 43, and carrying several members of Miller's band.

"As a result of the collision, Mr. Mcpheron was transported by Rockcastle EMS to the Rockcastle Regional Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by the Rockcastle County Coroner," the release said, adding that the collision remains under investigation and is being conducted by KSP Post 11 Trooper Aron Jones.

Just hours before the collision, Miller teased the release of a new song. In an Instagram Reel from Daytona Beach, Florida, the singer told his fans he would be releasing new music on Feb. 14, captioning the clip, "Hello Alex Miller Fans! I got a brand new song coming out tomorrow called Oh Odessa and y'all are gonna love it!"

The Lancaster, Kentucky-native rose to fame after appearing on American Idol Season 19 in 2021 when he was just 17. After impressing judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, with an original titled "I'm Over You, So Get Over Me," the young star quickly became a fan-favorite. Miller made it through the initial audition round, but was eliminated before the Top 24.