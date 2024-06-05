Country Music Artist Ana Paula Vieria Dies in Car Crash Alongside Boyfriend Marcelo Stocco

The fatal collision occurred just hours after the singer's first performances as a solo artist following the May 3 split of the musical group Marcio & Ana Paula.

Brazilian country music star Ana Paula Vieria was killed alongside her boyfriend, councilman Marcelo Stocco, in a horrific head-on collision in the northern city of Cacoal last month. The 27-year-old singer was driving their vehicle with Stocco, 32, as a passenger when it collided with a tractor trailer on a highway on Sunday, May 12, killing them both, the Federal Highway Police said, per the Daily Mail and The Sun.

The fatal collision occurred as Vieria and Stocco were traveling to the municipality of Pimenta Bueno following the singer's final performance in Cacoal earlier that evening. Their vehicle lost control and crashed head-on with the tractor trailer, causing it to flip on its side on the side of the highway. Both Vieria and Stocco were killed in the crash. The driver of the tractor was not injured, authorities said. An investigation into the crash is ongoing, but the fire department said they believed Vieria may have fallen asleep at the wheel.

The collision came just hours after Vieria took the stage at a bar called Bar do Bodega in Cacoal in what would become her final performance. The gig marked one of her first solo performance after the musical group Marcio & Ana Paula – which released hits like "Chamou de amor, perdi" ("Called It Love, I Lost It"), "Só vem" ("Just Come"), and "Conta a Verdade" ("Tell The Truth") – split on May 3.

On social media, Vieria shared a photo of herself, her boyfriend, and a group of friends at the bar. In a statement following the accident, the bar said, "We had no idea that his last performance would be in our home. An incredible and super special woman, who will always be in our memories. Rest in peace!"

Vieria was romantically linked to Stocco, an elected member of Pimenta Bueno city council since 2020. He was nearing the end of his first term at the time of the crash.

"Marcelo Stocco was a councilor of Pimenta Bueno and, during his term, he stood out for leading several initiatives in favor of the population and the municipality, leaving a significant mark on the community of Pimenta Bueno," the Pimenta Bueno city hall shared in a statement. "Ana Paula was known for her charming voice and her presence on social media."

Vieria and Stocco were laid to rest in separate ceremonies on Monday, 13. Further information about the tragic car crash is not available at this time.