Tori and Zach Roloff Place Oregon House on the Market Amid Pregnancy Speculation

Zach and Tori Roloff may be denying rumors they’re already expecting baby No. 2, but the reality stars are reportedly in the market for a bigger home.

The Little People, Big World cast members are reportedly selling their three bedroom, two bathroom starter home in Oregon, and the prize is not that bad.

According to property records released by Radar Online, the Portland house, which they purchased in 2013 for $260,000 has been listed for sale for $429,500.

The outlet speculated the couple, who welcomed their first baby boy Jackson in 2017, may be on the market for a new home, as they have talked many times about expanding their family.

The couple reportedly revealed they were ready to have another baby during the latest season finale of Little People, Big World.

And back in May, family matriarch Amy Roloff hinted the couple might be close to closing on a new home.

“You know your morning is off to a bad start when you forger to do something — like babysit my grandson so his parents can sign papers for a house — I’ll blame it on the alum. Life happens,” Amy wrote on Twitter at the time.

The couple resided in the Portland home since they first got married in July 2016.

Tori and Zach brought up the subject once again on last Tuesday’s all new episode of the TLC reality series, as they joked about having another kid while planning for Jackson’s first Christmas.

“We’ll probably be having our second kid here very soon,” Zach told the cameras, visibly shocking his wife.

“Ooh, nope,” she said, only half-joking. “We’re not having kids for a while. We’re gonna get a dog.”

Later, and with a more serious tone, Tori gave more specifics about her timeline for a baby No. 2.

“After Jackson, I definitely want more kids,” she told the cameras, “but I want like six months to be independent and then I definitely want another one. And I want to get a dog first.”

Zach, however, is eager to have many more kids.

“Being a dad’s been great. Jackson’s the cutest little thing,” he said. “I would love to have a little pack, so I definitely want to have more kids.”

Tori gave birth to Jackson on May 12, 2017, revealing shortly after the birth that the baby has the same form of dwarfism, called achondroplasia, as his dad.

After Jackson’s birth, the couple opened up about feeling proud to raise a child who has dwarfism.

“I want people to know that he’s just like his dad: Being a dwarf is just part of the whole package of who he is,” Zach told PEOPLE shortly after the birth.

They may not be expecting yet, but at least they’re getting ready for it.

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.