‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Thanks Fans for Support After Admitting She Wasn’t ‘Feeling the Best’

Little People, Big World fans have continued to celebrate the birth of Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff‘s second child, daughter Lilah. On Friday, Roloff took to Instagram to thank fans again for their support after she admitted to not feeling well. She thanks fans for their “sweet notes.”

Roloff first shared a selfie with herself holding Lilah in front of their Christmas tree.

“Not feeling my best today,” she wrote in a caption on the image. “But I am fully okay with snuggling this sweetness all day long.”

Next, she shared another photo with Lilah, adding, “We’ve moved locations but the snuggle game is still strong.”

After receiving so many warm messages from fans, Roloff returned to Instagram to thank everyone. She also assured fans that she is now feeling well.

“Also. Y’all are so sweet for wishing me well. I’m good,” she wrote. “I let too much time pass in between feedings last night. For those breastfeeding mamas, you know… messes your whole body up. Just so thankful it wasn’t mastitis. I’m legit terrified to get that haha.”

“Feeling better though!!” she continued. “Thank you for your sweet notes!”

She later told fans she has been trying to avoid videos of the new Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando. “Holy smokes, I can’t wait for February,” she added.

Roloff and Zach welcomed Lilah Ray Roloff on Nov. 19, joining their 2-year-old son Jackson. Since then, Roloff has continued sharing photos of their new bundle of joy, keeping fans up to date on their newborn. On Dec. 3, the couple celebrated two weeks since Lilah’s birth and Roloff revealed Jackson was still “adjusting” to becoming a big brother.

“How are you two weeks old already Lilah Ray?! You have been such a joy,” Tori wrote on Instagram. “It’s like our family always had a place for you. These two weeks have gone way to fast and I wish I could slow it all down. I thank God for you each day and fall more in love every moment I spend with you.”

Roloff continued, “Thank you all for your love and support of our family. We really do our best to read all your sweet notes and messages. We have felt so much love for our baby girl. Jackson is adjusting in his own time and this has made me find new love for our sweet baby J. Thanks again for following our journey!!”

Back on Thanksgiving, Roloff shared a photo of the family of four with their Christmas stockings in place over their fireplace. “So much to be thankful for this year,” she wrote. “Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours!!”

