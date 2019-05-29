‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Opens up About Son Jackson Being ‘Different’ in Heartbreaking Post

Tori Roloff is opening up about the impact that her son Jackson’s dwarfism has on his daily life.

In a heartbreaking post to her Instagram account on Monday, the Little People, Big World star wrote about how her son, who was born with dwarfism just like his father, Zach Roloff, will always be “different,” despite all of the ways in which he seems like every other toddler.

The emotional post, as Roloff revealed, was prompted following a trip to the local festival, during which her son didn’t meet the height requirements for certain rides that other children his age were able to enjoy.

“I often forget that my son is any different than yours,” the TLC personality began. “I forget that he has shorter legs because he can get around and run just like any other two-year-old. I forget he has short arms because he can still reach everything around the house (even the stuff we don’t want him to). I forget that he’s different because he’s so capable and I see nothing other than my mister mister.”

However, Roloff admitted that there was recently a moment in life that forced her to confront her son’s differences and the impact that his dwarfism has on his life.

“Today pointed out that he is different and that’s never going to change. He watched as kids (many younger than him) rode rides at a festival here in town and he wasn’t able to join,” she wrote. “Jackson wanted so bad[ly] to ride the airplanes that went up and down but the height requirement wouldn’t allow him to (which I totally understand!). It was harder for me than it was for him for sure. It was really the first time I was hit in the face with the fact my child is different.”

“I’m so proud of my husband and his outlook on it all and even more proud of my son who brushes things off with ease and I pray they both continue to do this,” she continued. “In the words of [Jeremy Roloff]: If a bad attitude would fix it — I would have one. This was also just a reminder of why I love [Disneyland] so much: The land of no height requirements! This kid is meant to bring light to this world this I know for sure.”

Roloff and her husband had learned of their son’s dwarfism when she was just 34 weeks pregnant, though they had known before that there had been a 50 percent chance that their son would inherit the gene, which is dominant.

The couple, who married in 2015 and frequently open up and answer fan questions about dwarfism, recently announced that they are expecting their second child. The little girl on the way is due in November.

Little People, Big World airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.