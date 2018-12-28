‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Commemorates ‘Bittersweet’ Day With New Shot of Baby Jackson

Tori Roloff is waving good-bye to the holidays and hello to a new year with the best way she knows how — with an adorable photo of baby Jackson!

The Little People, Big World star, 27, took to Instagram Wednesday to share a black and white photo of a Santa hat-clad Jackson cuddling up on her lap and accompanied by a heartfelt message.

“Today is always such a bittersweet day,” she wrote. “Bitter because it’s the end of another beautiful holiday season and year. Sweet because I have the opportunity to reflect on my life and all that I have to be grateful for.”

Shifting her attention to her 1-year-old son, she continued, “This kid takes center stage of my heart daily. He brings me so much joy and love. I am so grateful to God for the blessings he has given to my family.”

She added that she hoped her followers “can find time between today and New Years to really give thanks to our savior for what you have in your life,” and acknowledged that the holidays aren’t quite so cheery for everyone.

“I know this time of year can be really hard for some but I hope you dig deep to find things that you’re thankful for-it’s good for the soul and keeps you moving,” she concluded. “Happy holidays friends! Here’s to one great holiday season.”

Roloff appeared to be having a tough time herself just the other week, dealing with internet bullies looking to shame her for her parenting decisions. On Dec. 15, the new mom took to Instagram to send a message to mommy shamers, writing, “I feel like I do this every now and again to reiterate why I’m here and what I hope to use my platform for. Lately I have been getting a lot of negative comments and feedback on my social media. I don’t usually take things to heart because I know I can’t please everyone, but I had to bring this up.”

“I get it all the time because I put my tactics out there and I try to be as honest about my life as possible. But for some reason lately I’ve been getting a lot of people bashing my momisms or how I do things in my home,” she said. “I don’t want my social media to go there. This is a place where I like to be as positive as possible. There’s a lot going on in my life right now personally and I like to use my social media to brighten other’s day but unfortunately there have been days that I feel it’s doing no good.”

The TLC star added that she knows “we’re all doing the best we can and that’s all we can do.”

“I love my son and my family unbearably and I do what I think is best for them. So please-be kind to each other,” she concluded. “There are people behind your screens and you never know what a person is walking through.”