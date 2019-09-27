‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Calms Fear Over Dog Murphy’s Relationship With Son Jackson

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff assured fans that she is not concerned for son Jackson’s safety when he is around their dog, Murphy. Roloff responded to fans’ questions on Instagram Wednesday, telling them that she and husband Zach Roloff trust their furry friend with their dog. She also makes sure to vacuum their home because the dog frequently sheds.

Roloff took to her Instagram Story to list several frequently asked questions she receives about their dog. First off, she confirmed Murphy is a Bernese mountain dog. He does shed, so she has to use the vacuum “daily.” Murphy is also “full grown.”

One fan asked if all Bernese mountain dogs are good with children.

“No. Every dog is different,” Roloff wrote, according to InTouch Weekly. “Although Berners are known to be very loyal and not aggressive. But again – every dog is different.”

Since Roloff often posts photos and videos of Jackson with Murphy, people ask her all the time if she is worried he will hurt their son. But Roloff is not concerned.

“Not even a little,” she wrote. “They’re best friends. Know your dog and don’t judge me for what we do with our furry friend whom we trust with our child.”

This is not the first time Roloff has fired back at fans who criticize their dog’s relationship with Jackson, 2. Back in June, Roloff shared a long statement on Instagram, assuring them that she would never put Jackson in danger.

“Please know that I am VERY aware of safety when it comes to animals,” Roloff wrote. “Murphy LOVES Jackson and often times engages him in play. He is also very protective of J and I know in my bone of bones he would do nothing to hurt J on purpose. (The occasional knockdown happens but that’s life with a 120-pound uncoordinated teenager.”

She later added, “We also do not let Jackson hurt Murphy. Murph loves to squish his face into us and that’s how he and J show affection.”

Roloff said she understood many people had scary stores about dogs misbehaving with their children, but they have not had that experience yet.

“I understand that many have scary stories of dogs hurting their kids and trust me we take that seriously,” Roloff explained. “But also not all dogs are alike. You have to know your dog and what your dog’s limits are. Murphy doesn’t have many limits haha. He has no bubble [per se] and loves the attention.”

Roloff and Zach will have soon welcome another play pal for Jackson. The couple is expecting their second child, a baby girl, expected to arrive in November. Last week, she told fans she is still working on updating their nursery before the baby arrives.

“I can’t wait to show you all her nursery. It’s coming together and I’m so proud of it,” she wrote. “It’s not finished yet though! I still have some details to fill in but will share when it’s all done.”

Photo credit: TLC