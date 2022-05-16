'Little People, Big World': Amy Roloff Contemplates Spending Valentine's Day With Matt and Caryn in Exclusive Season Premiere Sneak Peek

✖

It's been a long journey for Amy and Matt Roloff, but in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of the brand new season of Little People, Big World, Amy and her new husband, Chris Marek, contemplate spending Valentine's Day with Matt and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler. In a preview of Tuesday's season premiere of the TLC show, it's Marek who first brings up the idea of visiting Matt and his girlfriend down in Arizona.

"So I would like to take Matt up on his wedding gift offer of tickets to Arizona," he tells Amy. "When would you like to do that?" Amy answers that she "wouldn't mind" doing that in early February, leading Marek to remark, "I guess it'd be kind of interesting to do Valentine's in Arizona. Would that be weird to have a Valentine's dinner with Matt and Caryn?"

Amy looks skeptically as she answers, "Really? Yeah, that's gonna be a little bit of an awkward situation," to which Marek agrees. "But I think that being said," Amy continues, "you know, maybe we should have them over just to give a thank you." Marek agrees that would be "great," before bringing up the question of pumpkin season.

Pumpkin season on Roloff Farms is always a highlight of the year, but tensions are high in the Roloff family after Matt and Amy's son, Zach Roloff, was rebuffed by his dad when it came to his desire to buy the farm. "I'm not sure what the family dynamics may be during pumpkin season this year," Amy admits to the cameras later. "I know that, you know, Matt and Zach are not talking to each other really."

Amy doesn't know "specifics" in regards to the conversations between her son and her ex, saying she doesn't "want to be put in the middle" of the two of them, but confesses, "I think it would've been nice for Zach to have gotten the farm." She continues, "With my interactions with Matt over the years, it doesn't surprise me that, you know, they're having a falling out, but I love my family and so this just makes it hard I hope whatever happens that things can be worked out eventually, but in the meantime, it is what it is, and it's, you know, kind of sad." A new season of Little People, Big World premieres Tuesday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.