‘Little People, Big World’ Star Zach Roloff Hints He Wants to Have Baby No. 3 With Wife Tori

Zach Roloff and wife Tori might have just welcomed their second child, but are they already thinking of baby No. 3? The Little People, Big World star seems to have hinted at his and Tori’s plans to expand their family even further in a new video released by TLC Friday. With “Meet Lilah Ray Roloff,” fans also got a look at their adorable baby girl.

While chatting about Lilah, Roloff said, as first reported by InTouch, that “she’s been a pretty good baby,” later adding that he “could have a third.” The response prompted Tori to reply, “He’s going to carry the next one.” Fans of the couple can watch the video at TLC.

Roloff and his wife, Tori welcomed their second baby, Lilah Ray, on Tuesday Nov. 19. They already share 2-year-old son Jackson.

“Zach and I are so excited to introduce you to our sweet baby girl Lilah. She has been the perfect addition to our family!” Tori said in a statement to PEOPLE days after the birth.

Baby Lilah weighed 8 lbs, 9 oz. at birth and was measured at 18 1/2 inches long, the new parents revealed, before sharing the first photo of the little baby on Instagram.

The new TLC video comes just a few days since Tori opened up to fans on social media about struggling with her body image after giving birth.

“I’m trying really hard to love my postpartum body,” Roloff wrote in the new post added Tuesday, Dec. 10, sharing a photo of herself, little Lilah, and 2-year-old son Jackson. “It’s only been 3 weeks since growing and then birthing a human being, but it’s hard. Having major abdominal surgery is difficult for me because I hate being restricted. I hate asking for help. I hate not being able to physically keep up with where my mental state is. Plus there are jiggles in places that are honestly just hard to come to terms with.”

While she acknowledged that the change in her body is temporary, she admitted “it’s the waiting that’s hard.”

“For all those PP mamas out there. Love yourself hard. We all have our days and that’s okay. Our bodies are so insane and I’ve said it before — women are bad ass,” she continued. “I thank God everyday for the family he’s given me. I’ll be here continuing to try and practice what I preach and love myself through this phase.”

It will probably be some time before Roloff and Tori try for another baby as she was open about how “tough” her second pregnancy was on her. The couple married in July 2015 and welcomed their son Jackson two years later.