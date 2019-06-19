‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Shows off Baby Bump, and Fans Are Commenting

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff is showing off her baby bump yet again in a brand new photo shared to her social media, and fans are still commenting about it.

Recently, Roloff took to her Instagram Stories thread to share a new photo of her pregnant tummy. In the shot, the 27-year-old can be seen sporting a white t-shirt and sweats, while standing in front of a mirror.

“How are you already so big baby girl?” she wrote in a caption on the photo of the snapshot.

The new photo comes just two weeks after Roloff first debuted her growing belly in another Instagram post, that had fans absolutely smitten with the sweet photo.

The reality TV star was standing in the woods wearing a white t-shirt, and fans let her know they could notice the difference.

“Thrilled for your success & growth – in every direction!” one fan wrote, adding, “& that bump bursts forth quicker each time!”

“Tori usually the 2nd, 3rd …. so forth you start showing a lot sooner ! I don’t know why but it’s true for me,” another person commented. “Can’t wait to see who your baby girl looks more like!“

“You aren’t wrong that we all LOVE little Jackson.. little man is freakin adorable but I think we’re all here for you as well momma,” someone else said. “You’re sweet, kind hearted and yes uplifting and fun and that’s why we love you!! Thanks for sharing your life with us!! Can’t wait for baby # 2 and hey I looked pregnant my first month all three times.”

“So beautiful and thank YOU for allowing us to be apart of your life journey. While we are hear to see handsome Jackson, we love you and zach too!! Also, second pregnancies usually always show quicker,” one other fan offered.

Roloff and her husband Zach already have one son, Jackson, who she says is very excited to be a big brother.