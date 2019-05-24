‘Little People, Big World’ Son Jackson Roloff Has Health Scare

Tori Roloff was worried about her and Zach Roloff‘s 2-year-old son, Jackson, when he came down with a bug and had to see the pediatrician.

The Little People, Big World star took to her Instagram Story to update fans on Jackson’s status.

“The throw up has begun. Send help,” the 28-year-old mom wrote. “Just kidding. Don’t. Stay as far away from here as possible.”

“Day two,” she wrote in a later update. “[Jackson is] feeling lots better. Thank goodness for our amazing pediatrician. It’s just a virus.”

She also shared an adorable photo of Jackson and the family dog, Murphy, cuddling in front of the TV. “Dog dog is always there for us when we’re feeling crummy,” she captioned the photo.

Earlier this month, Roloff and husband Zach gave a health update on Jackson, saying that he’s grown up happy and healthy so far and that despite his dwarfism, he hasn’t struggled much when it comes to his health.

“Thank the Lord, Jackson hasn’t really had any significant [health problems],” Zach told Us Weekly. “He’s had a couple ear infections, which can be common with dwarfism. There’s a lot of potentials, but for now it’s too early to tell. We actually have the same pediatrician for him that was my pediatrician growing up, so that’s been really nice because he’s familiar with dwarfism and those things. In Portland, [it’s] a little harder to find a pediatrician that has that experience with dwarfism.”

Because of their son’s condition, the parents are trying to stay on top of issues that could potentially become problems.

“We have a sleep study coming up this next month for him that you’re supposed to get, apparently,” Zach continued, “That’s the standard if your kid has dwarfism, but we don’t foresee any problems. That’s coming up in a couple weeks.”

Roloff added of their family’s luck, “We’ve been really blessed with his health for sure.”

The TLC family will be adding another baby — a girl — into the mix come November, they revealed earlier this month on social media.

“Zachary and I are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother! We are expecting a sweet baby girl this November,” Roloff wrote in the caption of a picture featuring Jackson in a “Big Brother” shirt at what appears to be a sex reveal photo shoot. “Thank you so much for always supporting our family and loving us!”

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.