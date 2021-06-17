'Little People, Big World': Matt Roloff Takes Major Step Towards Building New Home

✖

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff is in the process of designing his new house, which will sit on the Roloff Farms property. On Tuesday, he shared an update about how that process is going. While he's only in the early stages, things are coming along swimmingly for the TLC star.

In his Instagram update, Roloff shared that he was putting the finishing touches on the layout for his new house. He noted that it's not the easiest process to set up, but he's "ready" to get things rolling. The Little People, Big World star wrote, alongside a photo of several individuals working on the house's layout amid a large field, "Figuring out the exact layout of my new house! Not as easy as you might think… have one shot at exact positioning and layout. But im ready." Roloff will move into this new house with his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, whom he has been dating for over four years.

Little People, Big World viewers will likely recall that there has been some drama within the Roloff family when it comes to the residences on Roloff Farms, located in Oregon. Roloff's ex-wife, Amy Roloff, previously lived in the large house that sat on the Roloff Farms property. Even though the house was vacant after Amy moved out, Chandler mentioned to her boyfriend that she would not want to live in the same residence that his ex-wife lived in. She even said during the March premiere of Little People, Big World, per The Sun, “I would never live in the big house. Ever. Put a pin in that.” As a result, Roloff and Chandler will move into this new house together once it is complete.

Roloff has been working on building a new home for himself and his girlfriend for quite some time. Back in October, the reality star shared some positive updates about how the process was coming along, as he shared on social media, “After a very productive 3 weeks back at the farm... logs are prepped for new cabin, lawns all fertilized and mowed, new employees hired and trained for summer season, goats and sheep groomed and happy, big house cleaned and painted, birthdays celebrated, grandkids played with... fields plowed." He added that he was going to try to get some rest in before the "real summer work begins."