'Little People, Big World' Star Matt Roloff Facing Issues With Farm Project

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff continues to share videos and photos with fans to keep them up to date on the latest projects at Roloff Farms. One of those is completing a "well house," using stones from a home that was demolished several years ago. The project is mostly finished, but he had to press the pause button on it due to an impending snowstorm that will hit Oregon soon.

Roloff, 59, shared a video from the project on Instagram Monday, showing him placing stones on the walls of the well house. In the caption, Roloff explained that the stones came from a home that was being demolished. He bought the material during an auction for "pennies on the dollar" and he finally found a way to use them. "The ugly little shed is going to look like a million bucks in few weeks," the TLC star wrote. "And I’m getting some long time needed masonry practice."

Although the project is still in the works, Roloff shared an update on Wednesday and explained what exactly they use the "well house" for on the farm. They have the "wellhead, pumps, and filters" in it. "It’s always been a pretty ugly cinderblock structure," Roloff wrote. "I just rebuilt the door with some rough sawn lumber I acquired and now we’re almost halfway up the walls with the stone."

Roloff later explained that he and his team paused work on the house because of the storm. He also included his trademark hashtag jokes. "The well house project," "how am I going to reach the upper half," "I'll figure something out" and "Or just leave it that high," he wrote.

This is not the only major project Roloff is working on. His girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, recently bought her own house and they are already working on renovating the property. On Jan. 30, he shared a video of the renovating team already getting to work on fixing an old deck. "Today was get the old deck out of the way... even [Chandler] showed up with boots and gloves on and happier in hand," Roloff wrote. "This is just one of many reasons I love this lady.. she’s rough.. she’s tough... and not afraid to get dirty and get the job done."

Although it has been a few months since Roloff last shared a photo with Chandler, the two are clearly still together. However, they are not interested in marrying soon, even as Roloff's ex-wife, Amy Roloff plans for her wedding to Chris Marek. "We don’t want to step on Amy and Chris’ excitement — but you never know what might happen next," Roloff once told fans on Instagram, notes InTouch Weekly. "For now, [Chandler] and I are living a very happy and our very best life together … enjoying our kids and my grandkids. A wonderful season of life!"