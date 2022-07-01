'Little People, Big World': Matt Roloff Makes Surprising Reveal After Prenup Suggestion, Breaks Ground on New Home

Matt Roloff has been under fire from all sides in recent weeks. He's gotten a slight reprieve from the "negative people" in his life thanks to a getaway with girlfriend Caryn Chandler, and ex-wife Amy Roloff with her husband along for the ride. But when it comes to fans and the rest of his family, Roloff seems to be under scrutiny.

One comment from a fan prompted a response from the TLC reality fixture. "Hope you're getting a [prenup], Matt," a fan wrote in a comment to Roloff on Sunday. This gave Roloff some fuel to hit back, and maybe surprise a few people with some information. "Since she has a net worth 3x my worth, I hope she lets me sneak by," Roloff responded.

According to InTouch, Chandler is reportedly worth $4.5 million. She worked for Roloff Farms for around a decade, according to Distractify, though her other income or past earnings have not been revealed. It can be assumed she either was paid a lot by TLC for her show appearances and then her income on the farm, or her past saw some influx of money that put her well above the LPBW star.

"Caryn's net wealth will surprise you," Roloff continued with his response. "I need her to try [to] keep up." This seemed to keep the fan quiet for a bit, but they did try to get another dig in related to Roloff's friends. "So when you say dear friends of 30+ years, you mean friends of you and Amy?"

That little jab didn't get a response, even if it was shown to be true with a later post alongside his ex-wife. The comments come on the heels of Roloff revealing he's broken ground on his new home at the Oregon farm, with some special help hired to make it happen.

While Matt Roloff is feuding with sons Jeremy and Zach, Jacob Roloff is in the good graces and is helping his father with the new home. "Got offered a side gig digging Geotech test holes today," Jacob Roloff wrote along with a photo of a Takeuchi excavator. "Just learned how to operate this a couple months ago."

Matt Roloff also shared some looks at the work being done, including a post celebrating the first shovel to break ground on the new abode. Meanwhile, son Zach has moved away after being denied and son Jeremy is on his farm, both disappointed to have split away.