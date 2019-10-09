‘Little People, Big World’ Star Matt Roloff Reveals Why He Turned off Comments on ‘Thankful’ Photo of Girlfriend Caryn, Grandkids

Matt Roloff of Little People, Big World had fans worried when he turned the comments off on a photo of himself and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler. However, he later clarified that the whole thing was an accident, and he is still getting the hang of social media.

Roloff made headlines this week when he disabled comments on one of his birthday posts on Instagram. It featured a photo of Roloff, Chandler and two of his grandkids sitting in an outdoor vehicle on the farm, apparently having a good time. The caption was a long and reflective post for Roloff’s birthday, so when fans saw the comments disabled they assumed the worst. In a comment later on, Roloff cleared the air.

“That’s weird! I must have accidentally turned of the comments to this post. [Laugh out loud],” Roloff wrote. “I still haven’t figured out this Instagram thing yet!!”

Fans related to Roloff’s social media mishap, and his good-natured comment. They sent renewed birthday wishes in response.

“Happy, happy birthday!” one fan wrote. “Awesome to see you all so appreciative and grateful for your blessings. Hope you have a fabulous year ahead with all of your beautiful family.”

Roloff turned 58 years old on Monday, and it put him in a reflective mood. In his original post, he wrote about “how blessed by God I really am.”

“I woke this morning to a slew of text wishing me a very loved and Happy Birthday from my family and friends,” he wrote. “I’m thankful for my mom and dad who called and sang ‘happy birthday to me…’ Very cute.”

Roloff went on to thank his children and their spouses — particularly his daughters-in-law, “who have given me the great gifts of grandchildren (and more on the way).” He wrote that all he wants for his birthday is to spend time with his grandchildren, Jackson and Ember. Finally, he took stock of his life now, including his relationship with Chandler.

“At 58 years old I’m thankful for my health (that I don’t take for granted) and especially thankful for my Girlfriend Caryn [Caryn Chandler] who not only treats me like a King on October 7th every year… but the other 364 days a year as well!!” he wrote.

“Feeling very loved today… I hope you are too,” Roloff concluded.

At first, fans figured that Roloff must have turned the comments off to keep judgmental or hurtful comments at bay. At times, the Little People, Big World fandom has come down hard on him for his divorce and his new relationship. Thankfully, it turned out that that was not the case this time around.