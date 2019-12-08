‘Little People, Big World’ Star Matt Roloff’s Girlfriend Caryn Chandler Speaks out About Engagement Rumors

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff and girlfriend Caryn Chandler are in no rush to get engaged. After a fan speculated that they were already engaged, Chandler stop the rumors right in their tracks. She said they are “just enjoying life” at this moment. Back on Nov. 22, Chandler shared a photo from a Portland, Oregon hospital, showing herself holding Lilah Ray Roloff, the newborn daughter of Roloff’s son Zach Roloff and Zach’s wife Tori Roloff.

“Sugar & spice & everything nice… welcome to the world baby girl ! Newest Roloff is here and I didn’t want to let go,” Chandler added in the caption.

“Thought I saw a ring on that left finger,” one fan replied.

“Hahah. No — we r just enjoying life with no rush — I promise to let ya know if that changes tho (sic),” Chandler wrote, adding a kissing emoji.

While Roloff and Chandler are taking things slow, his ex-wife, Amy Roloff, is already engaged. In September, Amy announced she and boyfriend Chris Marek will be getting married. Marek proposed to Amy a day after her birthday, at one of their favorite restaurants.

“I’m excited, I’m so surprised, I’m thrilled!” Amy told PEOPLE at the time. “I never in a million years thought I’d be getting married again, but I also hoped for it! Now that it’s happening, I couldn’t be happier or more excited.”

Roloff later congratulated Amy and Marek in an Instagram post on Sept. 21.

Chandler and Amy have reportedly not had the best relationship. In her book A Little Me, Amy claimed Roloff and Chandler were “more than friends” when Chandler worked on the Roloffs’ farm. They put those differences aside last month when Lilah Ray was born, as both were seen at the hospital in social media posts.

Chandler and Amy also came together on Thanksgiving to show “family unity” in the days after another Roloff was born.

“Out of the many photos taken over the past few days I choose these to share because they show the family unity that came together to make everything perfect,” Roloff wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo with both Chandler and Amy. “And another perfectly crafted individual grandchild enters the world for this very very proud grandpa!”

Roloff and Amy were married for 27 years before they split in 2016. Aside from Zach, 29, they are also parents to Jeremy, 29, Molly, 26, and Jacob, 22.