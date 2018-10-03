‘Little People, Big World’ Dad Jeremy Roloff Shamed for Throwing Daughter Ember

A sweet family photo turned into an internet nightmare for Jeremy Roloff after his followers came at him for throwing daughter Ember in the air during a trip to Franklin, Tennessee.

The Little People, Big World father-daughter duo looked happy and healthy as he tossed the 1-year-old a few inches in the air in front of a Nashville-themed mural in a gallery of photos he shared on Instagram over the weekend.

“Spent a few days in Nashville and now we’re in Franklin, Tennessee. Such a lovely town,” he captioned the gallery, which also included a family photo with wife Audrey Roloff. “Although it reminds me of Bend – almost too popular to enjoy now! But still, a beautiful town and we always enjoy our time down here. The people are great and the hospitality is noticed!”

The photos were beautiful, but some concerned followers were upset with the TLC personality for throwing his daughter up in the air.

“Not good throwing her up… STUPID!!!” one user commented, as another warned, “Wow be careful throwing your kid like that.”

Another purported medical professional weighed in, saying, “All the handouts say that tossing babies in the air can cause the brain to bounce around in the skull. I’m an OB nurse.”

But others thought that people were simply shaming Roloff for some normal, minor roughhousing.

“Why don’t you keep you opinion to yourself?” one user asked the complainers. “She is HIS CHILD not yours!”

Another added, “A gentle toss upward is no way the equivalent to shaking a baby — us lucky ones were tossed in the air by our loving, strong daddies. Shaken baby syndrome is a whole ‘nother ballgame.”

A third chimed in, “Hello my father did that with me and my little brother and as well as my husband did with our daughter so its not STUPID quit judging him.”

This kind of life under a magnifying glass is not new for the Roloff son, who grew up on his family’s reality show. But it could be part of the reason he and Audrey decided to leave the series behind after last season finished airing.

“After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come,” he wrote on Instagram in July. “A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun. [pray emoji] We will still be supporting the family as they carry the #LPBW torch onward. This is a decision concerning Audrey and me specifically – the show must go on!”

He continued, “That being said, we’re not disappearing. We have a lot of exciting stuff in the works and are eager to continue the work that the Lord has called us to!”

He concluded with a message to fans: “Again, we thank you, and always enjoy when we get a chance to meet one of you. Whether it be in the airport, on the street, at pumpkin season or at one of our upcoming Beating50percent events! THANK YOU for all the love and support. Your messages, comments, gifts, and mail are noticed and appreciated. You guys are the best. Thank you for respecting our decision.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Jeremy Roloff