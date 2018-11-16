‘Little People, Big World’ Star Jeremy Roloff Gets Candid About Quitting the Show: ‘It Got Kind of Difficult’

Jeremy Roloff opened up about leaving Little People, Big World behind in a new episode of his podcast this week.

The second episode of Roloff’s new podcast Behind The Scenes, titled “Why We Left The Show,” details the events leading up to his exit announcement with wife, Audrey Roloff who shared this past July that they would not be returning to the TLC series.

In the episode, Roloff tells listeners, “It got kind of difficult navigating all the relationships” in his family, and the evolving nature of the show became too much.

Although they are no longer appearing on the show, Roloff said he and Audrey are still supporting his family.

“It started out a story about our family, really, and I think one thing in recent years that’s kind of been difficult for a lot of us in the family is we’re no longer one…we’re one family, as far as like, a name goes, but we’re five families now,” Roloff said, reported by InTouch. “Essentially it’s a family business right? I don’t know, it got kind of difficult navigating all the relationships and stuff.”

Audrey also appeared on the show, telling listeners that the “nature of reality TV” evolved, compared to the sparser reality TV landscape of 2006, when LPBW launched, adding how the “dynamic” of the show also changed.

In July, Roloff shocked LPBW fans by announcing the would not appear on the show after being a major part of it for 14 years. The young couple is focusing on their other projects, including their upcoming book A Love Letter Life and their blog Beating 50 Percent. They are also busy parents to their 1-year-old daughter Ember Jean.

“After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come,” Roloff wrote in July. “A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun. [pray emoji] We will still be supporting the family as they carry the #LPBW torch onward. This is a decision concerning Audrey and me specifically – the show must go on!”

In August, the couple announced plans to launch a podcast as well. They posted four episodes on Thursday, including the episode on why they left the show.

“This has been a longgggg time coming and we are so pumped to start having some raw, unfiltered, down to earth conversations about relationships, friendships, family, entrepreneurship, running a business with your spouse, social media, fitness, marriage, faith, goal setting, hot topic issues, being new parents, our most embarrassing moments from the week and behind the scene of life with us and some of our favorite people,” Audrey teased in August.

A Love Letter Life hits book stores on April 2.