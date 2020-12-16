'Little People Big World' Star Jacob Roloff's Wife Isabel Reacts to His Allegation He Was Molested by Show's Producer

✖

Jacob Roloff's wife is standing proudly beside him after the former Little People, Big World star came forward Tuesday with allegations that he had been molested by a former executive field producer on the TLC show, Chris Cardamone before the youngest Roloff sibling left the show in 2016. While Roloff said in a lengthy note published to Instagram that he wouldn't be sharing details of the alleged assault, he called for Cardamone to never be allowed around children again. Cardamone has not publicly addressed the allegations at this time.

Isabel Rock, who married the former reality star in September 2019, made it clear she was in full support of her husband in the comments of his post, writing, "Proud to know you, proud to love you, proud to be your wife." Mom Amy Roloff also left a supportive message for her son, writing, "I love you forever and always Jacob. im proud of you. Now you don't have to feel alone and carry this around anymore." Sister-in-law ToriRoloffadded simply, "Love you, George."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacob Roloff (@jacobroloff45)

Jacob shared in his message that he had needed "silence and time" before coming forward with his story, telling his followers that "all fault lies with the predator, and no fault lies with any of my family members." Roloff shared that while his assault has shaped his views on "child sexual abuse, child exploitation, and the collateral costs of reality television," as well as his outspoken views against his time on the hit reality show, "this experience has not solely defined my point of view on any of these issues, nor has it defined my worldview in general."

He also called for more recognition and consideration for the "complex human beings" who are filmed for reality TV, calling his time on the show a "complicated" personal experience for him and the rest of his family. Brother Jeremy Roloff and his wife, Audrey Roloff, announced they were also leaving the show in 2018, but his Jeremy's twin, Zach Roloff, and his wife Tori, remain on the series alongside parents Amy and Matt.

"Yet, there is no inherent causal connection between reality television production and childhood trauma," Jacob shared. "We are still sprinting ahead with the enterprise deaf, dumb, and blind, asking for forgiveness later, instead of asking harder preliminary questions of ourselves. The profits were indeed sweet. The actual experience was more complicated," he wrote, adding that this experience was one that signalled freedom and a "brighter future."