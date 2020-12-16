'Little People, Big World' Fans Swarm Jacob Roloff With Support After His Claim a Producer Molested Him

✖

Jacob Roloff is receiving a flood of support after the former Little People, Big World star came forward Tuesday night to claim he had suffered sexual abuse at the hands of a former executive field producer on the show, Chris Cardamone, before the youngest Roloff sibling's exit in 2016. The Out to See author, 23, shared his allegations in lengthy note published to Instagram, in which he said he would not be sharing details of the molestation, but hoped Cardamone is "never allowed around children again." Cardamone has not publicly addressed the allegations at this time.

Explaining that he needed "silence and time" to process before coming forward with his accusation, Roloff assured his followers that "all fault lies with the predator, and no fault lies with any of my family members," before declaring this time of coming forward a moment of freedom for himself. The people who follow the former reality star quickly rallied around him with support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacob Roloff (@jacobroloff45)

"I’m so sorry that this happened to you but proud of you for stepping away from the show and sharing this now that you are ready!" one person wrote, as another added, "Jacob, I’m so deeply sorry for what you went through. Please know we are praying for you and so incredibly proud of speaking out about this horrible event." A third person chimed in, "You are brave. You are strong. You are a survivor. From one survivor to another you will get through this," as another wrote, "I’m moved by just reading your letter. I hope this helps you and it sets you free."

Roloff also shared in his letter that his perspective on issues such as "child sexual abuse, child exploitation, and the collateral costs of reality television" becomes more clear to people. "Although, I would have to add that this experience has not solely defined my point of view on any of these issues, nor has it defined my worldview in general," he added.

There needs to be more thought and consideration for the "complex human beings" on reality TV, he added, calling his experience on the show part of a pervasive cultural voyeurism and "complicated" personal experience for he and his family. "Yet, there is no inherent causal connection between reality television production and childhood trauma," he shared. "We are still sprinting ahead with the enterprise deaf, dumb, and blind, asking for forgiveness later, instead of asking harder preliminary questions of ourselves. The profits were indeed sweet. The actual experience was more complicated."