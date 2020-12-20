'Little People, Big World' Star Jacob Roloff Hits Back at Critics Over Shocking Molestation Accusations

Jacob Roloff fired back at some critics and commenters on Instagram this week after coming forward with allegations that he had been sexually abused as a child. On Tuesday, Roloff posted a long note on Instagram explaining that he had been molested by Chris Cardamone, an executive field producer on Little People, Big World. From Saturday evening into Sunday, Roloff returned to that original post to respond to some comments. Roloff wrote that "after what I know realize was a long grooming process, I was molested by an executive field producer for Little People, Big World, Chris Cardamone." He provided no further details on the alleged attack, instead of focusing on how it shaped him in the years that followed. For the most part, fans were supportive of Roloff and sorrowful to hear of this attack, but some commenters cast doubt on his story or otherwise impugned him. Surprisingly, Roloff took the time to respond to these detractors. Some negative commenters thought that Roloff should be mindful of how a public disclosure like this would impact Cardamone, whether they believed he was guilty or not. Others tried to instruct Roloff on dealing with the authorities or how to proceed with his family after this breach of trust. To all of them, Roloff was dismissive. He asked Instagram followers not to get overly familiar with him and advised them not to speculate about his story. Some he even cursed out and asked them not to comment again. Here is a look at the confrontational comments.

Passive Aggressive View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacob Roloff (@jacobroloff45) One commenter accused Roloff of "passively aggressively [putting] blame on the viewer and not where it really lays," hinting that they thought Roloff should be angry at his family members. They speculated that it is "easier to be mad at a faceless 'viewer' and a tv network or production company. But the buck doesn't stop and didn't start with them." "Would a show exist without viewers?" came Roloff's curt reply. "Case closed, move on, your point is moot."

Self-Control That same commenter then complained to Roloff that they were not sure who to believe at this point, arguing that he was "[wants] people to judge" Cardamone. Roloff wrote that she was wrong. "I have asked nothing of anyone," he wrote. "In fact, I tell you that this is, first and foremost, for me, and only peripherally against other things. Perhaps you should reconsider what you *must* have opinions on, because it is surely okay to keep silent, especially in today's world where we are mistakenly allowed to gawk at so many and so much. Self-control and contemplation. Find them."

Defamation View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacob Roloff (@jacobroloff45) One commenter implored Roloff to keep an accusation like this in the courts, not on social media, driving Roloff to make more revelations about Cardamone. He wrote: "I speak only the truth and invite the accused to sue me for defamation if he so chooses, but he will not, as he has already been charged and sentenced to probation in 2010 for lewd acts with a minor by force or fear." "That's *another* victim, in addition to multiple others that I am now aware of," Roloff went on. "You simply look foolish, as if the justice system did not already let him go on probation for such things. There is more to come on my end but shut the f— up about slander. Predator is a big boy and can defend himself."

First Disclosure Some commenters cast doubt on Roloff's story by asking why they hadn't heard about it until now. He came down hard on them for this, feeling that they missed his point entirely. "[The Sun] reported it! No one knew until now! Until this statement!" Roloff wrote. "And furthermore you are not OWED this information, and yet you speak proudly and loudly from your ignorance. Let this be a lesson! For God's sake."

Disclosure (cont.) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isabel Sofia (@isabelsofiarock) "Furthermore, if public opinion is to be left out of it, then you are contributing to that very problem by your commenting here; ergo, stop," Roloff continued. "Reevaluate. Go elsewhere. Get hobbies. Learn something valuable. Speak to something valuable. I don't need you here." That commenter tried to get the last word by wishing Roloff "peace," but Roloff responded: "hope nothing of me, and be on your way. I owe you nothing but disdain for these comments. Be gone."

Threats Some commenters claimed that Cardamone was receiving threats over Roloff's disclosure, with one person claiming: "People on social media are posting pictures of him and wrote over it with black marker 'If you see me, shoot me.'" They continued: "I know these people calling for his murder have not had the chance to hear from him. They're driven by hate based on your statement." Roloff did not care for this comment, replying: "Why the f— are you speaking to me about this? Find those, apparently though doubtfully existing, people and deal with them as you see fit. Spare me your white knighting. After all, at this moment it is merely your opinion that those people are saying those things. I've only heard your side yada yada bulls— bulls— I sound like you. You may yet find something valuable to put these energies toward. Keep looking."