‘Little People, Big World’ Grandkids Jackson and Lilah Have Matching Festive Outfits, and It Is Just Too Cute

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff dressed her children Jackson and Lilah in matching Christmas outfits and the photo is too cute for words. The photo earned hundreds of responses from fans, especially thanks to Jackson’s big grin while Lilah was clearly trying to take a nap. Lilah is only a month old, and was born on Nov. 19.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Dec 21, 2019 at 11:13am PST

“This is what it’s all about… matching outfits and cheesing big,” Roloff wrote in the caption. “I love these two so much.”

The photo shows Jackson wearing a red plaid shirt, while Lilah is wearing the same pattern on her dress. Roloff is cradling the two children with a smile on her face as well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“They are precious,” one fan wrote before asking why their dog Murphy was not in the photo.

“This was at someone else’s house!” Roloff wrote. “So unfortunately murph didn’t get an invite.”

“Your babies are perfect,” one fan wrote, alongside a heart-eyes emoji. “Hope you all have a wonderful Christmas xxx.”

“So cute,” another fan wrote. “Jackson looks like a ginger in this pic.”

“Adorable!” one mother wrote. “I did the same matchy matchy outfits for my 2.5 year old and 6 week old. Janie and Jack for the win! Love that store.”

Roloff and husband Zach Roloff welcomed Lilah Ray on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 6:25 p.m., the couple revealed on Nov. 22. They welcomed Jackson in May 2017.

“Zach and I are so excited to introduce you to our sweet baby girl Lilah,” Tori told PEOPLE in November. “She has been the perfect addition to our family!”

The Roloffs celebrated Lilah’s one-month birthday on Dec. 19, with Roloff sharing an adorable photo of Lilah wearing a velvety dress next to a month marker.

“This sweet thing is one month old today!” Roloff wrote on Instagram. “No clue how that happened! We have loved getting to know our Lilah Ray this past month!”

“Overall Lilah has been a pretty easy going girlsie,” Roloff later continued. “She’s worked her way into our family flawlessly and we are just enjoying our time with her so much!! Thank you all so much for your words of encouragement and just loving our family through this new and exciting season of life! We love you Lilah girl!!”

While Lilah may be getting a lot of extra attention this holiday season, Jackson is not forgotten! In fact, his grandfather, Matt Roloff, already presented him with a big Christmas present, a mini-truck for him to drive.

“[Tori] snapped this photo of Jackson lovin’ his Christmas present from grandpa and Chacha,” Matt wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of Jackson in the truck. “It’s a big hit! I definitely asked permission from his mom and dad before spoiling him with his own jeep. They gave the nod…. So grandpa went all in.”

Photo credit: TLC