‘Little People, Big World’ Couple Audrey and Jeremy Roloff Pregnant With Baby No. 2

The Roloff family is about to get a little bigger! Little People, Big World couple Jeremy and Audrey Roloff announced Monday that they were expecting another child, adding a little sibling for 1-year-old daughter Ember. The two announced the big news on Instagram, sharing photos of their family of three with Jeremy holding up the sonogram for their newest member.

“We’ve got some exciting news,” Jeremy wrote. “Ember Jean is going to be a big sister! We’re very excited to grow our family. Thanks for following our journey and for your continual support of our family.”

Sharing the same photos, Audrey wrote on her account, “Baby #2 is coming in January!!! Ember is gonna be a big sister! We are so grateful and excited for this little blessing to join our family.”

Audrey and Jeremy’s pregnancy announcement comes less than two months after Jeremy’s twin, Zach Roloff, and his wife, Tori Roloff, revealed they were expecting a second child. The two, already parents to 2-year-old son Jackson, shared a similar sonogram photoshoot in May.

“Zachary and I are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother! We are expecting a sweet baby girl this November!” they said on social media. “Thank you so much for always supporting our family and loving us!”

Fans of the Roloff family were quick to congratulate Audrey and Jeremy on the soon-to-be addition to their family, noting how nice it will be for the two youngest Roloff cousins to be so close in age.

“Wow! Those sweet baby cousins are all gonna be so close,” one commented, with another adding, “Twins really do, do things in sequence! Congrats! babies are blessings.”

“Congratulations. So nice that baby#2 for Zach and Tori will have another buddy to grow up with,” another user wrote. “Great timing!”

