‘Little People, Big World’ Alum Audrey Roloff Shares More Sweet Photos of Brother-in-Law Jacob’s Wedding to Isabel Rock

Former Little People, Big World star, Audrey Roloff shared more photos from her brother-in-law Jacob Roloff‘s wedding to Isabel Rock. Jacob and Rock tied the knot in Oregon on Sept. 5 and gathered the family for a big reception two days later. Roloff and husband Jeremy Roloff attended the ceremony with their daughter, Ember.

The new photos Roloff shared were taken by Monique Serra, who has taken photos for almost every major Roloff family event. The photo shows Audrey and Jeremy Roloff standing in front of the barn where Jacob and Rock held their reception. Another photo shows Ember with the newlyweds and Zach Roloff’s son, Jackson.

“We loved celebrating Jacob and Isabel this weekend and watching them dance in the rain on their wedding day, so in love, not a care in the world, and full of joy,” Roloff wrote on Sept. 9. “You both beautifully embody what it means ‘to find and still seek, now that is love.’ Keep on seeking each other and dancing in the rain. Love you both!”

Rock and Jacob have also shared several photos and a video from the wedding, which Rock called the “best day of [her] life.”

“On Thursday, September 5th we went to the Oregon coast to have an intimate ceremony with my brother Nico, Jacob’s sister Molly, and her husband Joel,” Rock explained. “It was the best day of my life. Then, on Saturday September 7th we had a reception + dance party with all of our friends and family.”

“Somehow, that too, was the best day of my life,” Rock continued. “Those two days were so full of love, joy, and absolute heart. It was everything I have ever dreamed and then some. Here is a sneak peak [sic] into our ceremony, captured by the incredibly talented @goodcostudios. He captured our day effortlessly. I am in awe of this video and how it was created in such a way, it truly captures the emotions felt on this perfect day. We did things our way, on our terms, and we have never been happier.”

Roloff and Jeremy had their own major moment this month. On Sept. 11, the couple celebrated Ember’s second birthday.

“Our little Ember Jean girlsie is T W O today. She lights up any room with her warm and fiery presence,” Roloff wrote, along with a long list of everything she loves about her daughter.

She later added, “Ember Jean I love you more than so could have ever imagined. Happy birthday to my forever baby girl.”

Jeremy had a much shorter statement, since Roloff said it best. He even directed his followers to check out his wife’s post.

“Happy birthday Ember Jean! I have so much fun with you and it’s a pleasure being your dad. You light up the room and peoples moods along with it. I Love you,” Jeremy wrote, alongside a photo of himself kissing his daughter at his brother’s wedding. “Ps: Read Audrey’s post to learn all she’s up to these days!”

Photo credit: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images