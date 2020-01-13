‘Little People, Big World’ Alum Audrey Roloff Shares Clip of Daughter Ember Welcoming Home Baby Bode

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s daughter Ember is taking her new big sister duties seriously! Less than a week after the Little People, Big World alum gave birth to newborn son Bode James, 2-year-old Ember welcomed him home in the sweetest way — a hand-painted sign! Friday, Audrey reposted a video from sister Margo Botti on her Instagram Story featuring the toddler putting the finishing touches on a sign of her little brother’s name.

Repeating her brother’s name over and over again as she continued to paint the poster, Botti captioned the clip, “I think she’s gonna be a great big sis.”

Audrey and Jeremy announced Friday that they had welcomed the little boy on Jan. 8, writing alongside a photo of the family, “He is here!!! Bode James Roloff. 9.2 lbs 21 inches. Born on his due date 1/8/2020 at 7:36 pm.”

“Ember Jean is very excited to have a little brother and we’re thrilled to be a family of four,” the couple added to Us Weekly. “We’re thankful for a healthy baby and we appreciate everyone’s support during this time!”

Jeremy took to his Instagram not long after to give an update on his family.

“Wow! Little Bodey James here. Welcome to the world, son,” the TLC personality said. “What an incredible journey giving birth is. Audrey is incredible. We’ll share the story in a little bit I’m sure … I’ll let her do that, but it is just a serious miracle. Pretty stoked. We’re home. We’re happy. Healthy boy.”

Jeremy’s mom, Amy Roloff, also shared photos with Bode on Saturday. “I’m a grandma again!” Amy wrote under the photos. “I’m over the moon happy to meet Bode James (Jeremy & Audrey’s baby boy). He was born Jan 8th and is adorable. He is healthy and Audrey is doing great and so is the proud Daddy. Wow! 4 grandkids. What a wonderful way to start the new year off. I’m thankful and blessed and my heart is full of so much more love.”

Photo credit: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images