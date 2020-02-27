‘Little People, Big World’ Alum Audrey Roloff Responds to Pregnancy Speculation 7 Weeks After Giving Birth

Audrey Roloff is assuring fans that she is not pregnant again already. The Little People, Big World star gave birth to her second child, Bode, less than two months ago, and fans are already speculating that a little sibling is on the way. On her Instagram Stories this week, Roloff set them straight.

Roloff told fans that a big announcement is on the way soon, and their minds jumped straight to parenthood. In a post on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, she invited fans to guess what she had in store for them.

“Recently, I had to make a pretty hard decision,” she said in the video. “And I have a pretty big announcement in light of that decision that I’m going to be sharing with you tomorrow.”

It was not long before multiple fans guessed that she had another baby on the way, but Roloff shot the idea down. She shared one of the replies, commenting: “Body is only 7 weeks old… I’ll just leave it at that.”

There is no consensus on how soon after giving birth a mother can get pregnant again, as it varies from person to person. According to a report by Healthline, the biggest factors are stress, sleep disturbances and sickness in the months following a pregnancy.

In the case of Audrey Roloff, she has already shared her post-partum struggles with fans. Earlier this month, she revealed that she is dealing with symphysis pubis dysfunction, or SPD. The condition causes joint discomfort among moms, and for Roloff it has gotten so bad that she is seeing a chiropractor for help. She told fans she is taking initiative on the condition so it won’t “cause any long-term damage” to her body.

As it turned out, self-care had a lot to do with Roloff’s announcement when she finally made it on Wednesday afternoon. Roloff revealed in an Instagram Live session that she is closing down the online shop for her clothing line, Always More. She explained that the demands of motherhood were becoming too great for her to continue with the brand.

“As I step more fully into this new season of life as a mom with two littles, I need to take a step back from some things that demand a lot of my time. So after lots of discussion, prayer, and tears, I’ve decided to close the shop side of Always More for the foreseeable future,” she said. “I hope this doesn’t stop any of you from spreading the ALWAYS MORE message. The beautiful thing about encouragement is that it’s free to give, but it could be of infinite worth to the person receiving it. And that’s what I hope ALWAYS MORE will always be.”

Roloff’s shop is having a massive clearance sale in preparation for its final closure, and she is sharing well-wishes with fans on Instagram as the sale goes on.