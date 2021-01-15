✖

The more, the merrier! Audrey and Jeremy Roloff revealed that just a year after welcoming son Bode, they consider adding another little one to the family, especially because 3-year-old daughter Ember has been nailing her role as big sister. The Little People, Big World alum opened up on Moms Like Us about their family plans Thursday, sharing that their dreams of a "big family" are closer to coming true.

"We’ve always said we wanted to have a big family, and I do feel like my body [is] totally recovered now," Audrey said of pregnancy plans. "I’m a year out. Bode — he just had his 1st birthday. So we want to have more kids sometime soon in the near future." The Creative Love: 10 Ways to Build a Fun and Lasting Love authors welcomed daughter Ember in September 2017 and son Bode in January 2020, and the two got along "pretty good … in the beginning," the reality personality admitted.

The "tricky transition" came when Bode could "crawl and take [his sister’s] toys," food and snacks around 6 months old. "That was a different adjustment, but she’s always been super into babies and super nurturing, so she was excited," Audrey explained. Jeremy chimed in that for now; Ember is happy as long as she has "someone to talk to," while Bode is "just chill as a cucumber."

Having Jeremy's twin brother, Zach Roloff, and his wife, Tori Roloff, nearby has been helpful, as they welcomed son Jackson, 3, and daughter Lilah, 13 months, at about the same time their cousins entered the world. "It’s been really good to have someone that we can share in our season of life with," Jeremy shared with Us Weekly Wednesday. "Kids go play and then we discuss parenting or whatever it might be. And it’s been really great."

Jeremy and Audrey announced in July 2018 that they would no longer appear on their family's reality show, choosing instead to pursue their own business and writing endeavors in private. "After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come," Jeremy said in a social media statement at the time. "A year ago, I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun."