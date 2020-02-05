‘Little People, Big World’ Alum Audrey Roloff Shares Emotional Candid Photos From Son Bode’s Birth

Audrey Roloff is continuing to celebrate the birth of her second child with husband Jeremy Roloff, son Bode James. On Tuesday, less than a month after little Bode made his entrance into the world, the Little People, Big World alum shared a series of candid photos from the birth, showing the emotional moment she first held her son in her arms.

“That feeling when you hold your baby for the first time,” Roloff captioned one image showcasing the special moment. “It’s unlike anything else… such an overwhelming rush of emotions. As Sheldon Vanauken would say, ‘A moment made eternity.’”

Just hours later, Roloff returned to the social media platform with an even more candid post, sharing a gallery of images from Bode’s Jan. 8 birth as she opened up about the series of events that led up to his arrival.

“The morning of January 8th I went in for my 40 week appointment and I was 3cm dialated but not having contractions or any signs of labor yet… other than Bode feeling like he was going to fall out of me he was so low,” she wrote, adding that she “just assumed he would come late because Ember was 12 days late.”

After returning home from the appointment, Roloff “snapped a pic of my 40 week belly,” jokingly writing, “Happy due date baby boy, you can come out now,” unaware that she was “just a few hours away from holding our son for the first time.”

Having experienced Braxton Hicks contractions throughout her third trimester, Roloff said that she “wasn’t really paying much attention to how consistent they were this time around,” as she figured she’d “know for sure this time around when it was the real deal.”

At 4 p.m., Roloff noticed that her Braxton Hicks contractions were becoming more frequent and more uncomfortable, and by 4:30 p.m., she decided to time them, discovering that they were four minutes apart. As a “just in case,” she began to pack her hospital bag and called her mother to come watch Ember, and by 5:30 p.m., her contractions were 3-4 minutes apart and “painful enough for me to tell Jer, ‘I think Bode might be born on his due date.’”

After “25 minutes of laboring in the truck while in stop and go traffic,” Roloff and her husband “checked into labor and delivery at the hospital at 6:30 and I was 8 cm dialated…from the time we got there, things happened fast!”

Bode joined the couple’s family at 7:36 p.m., weighing 9.2 pounds and measuring 21 inches.