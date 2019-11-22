‘Little People, Big World’ Alum Audrey Roloff Details Emotional Moment Meeting Zach and Tori Roloff’s Newborn Girl

Audrey Roloff is sharing touching video footage of her first time meeting newborn niece, Lilah Ray after brother-in-law Zach Roloff and his wife Tori welcomed their second child Tuesday, Nov. 19. The former Little People, Big World star and her 2-year-old daughter Ember looked on adoringly at the newest Roloff in a video she shared to her Instagram Story Friday, all set to John Mayer’s “In the Blood.”

“Got to meet my precious niece Lilah last night!” Roloff wrote over the first video. “Congrats [Zach] and [Tori] we love her so much already.”

On another video, which showed the toddler looking intently at her little cousin, the expectant mother wrote, “Ember just wants to hold and kiss her so much already.”

Tori and Zach announced the birth of their baby to PEOPLE Thursday, saying in a statement, “Zach and I are so excited to introduce you to our sweet baby girl Lilah. She has been the perfect addition to our family!”

The now mother-of-two also shared a photo of Lilah wrapped in a floral blanket and a yellow headband to her social media account as well as a family photo with 2-year-old son Jackson, writing, “Lilah Ray Roloff. Born on November 19th at 6:52pm. 8 pounds 9 ounces. 18 1/2 inches long. Welcome to the family sweet baby girl!”

In addition to Roloff and her husband Jeremy, who is Zach’s twin brother, both grandparents on the Roloff side of Lilah’s life made sure to share their photos of meeting their new grandchild.

“Lilah Ray Roloff born 11/19/19,” Zach’s dad Matt Roloff wrote alongside his darling photo. “Another absolutely precious grand baby .. love her sooo much already!”

Amy added on her own profile, “She’s here. Lilah Ray Roloff was born Nov 19th, 2019 to Zachary and Tori and big brother Jackson. Woohoo! My grand-daughter has my heart and is loved so much already.”

“She’s beautiful and precious and a blessing to our family. I’m so looking forward to watching baby girl grow up, see Jackson and Lilah hang out and spending grandma time with them,” she continued. “Congrats Zachary and Tori. You two are amazing parents. Love you. I couldn’t be happier and more excited to be a grandma again.”

