‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Reveals Why She Decided Against Plastic Surgery

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff almost had plastic surgery, but she ultimately chose to go another direction. The TLC star revealed in her new book she thought about taking drastic measures to look younger. However, she was worried about getting addicted to making changes.

“I still sometimes struggle with body image, especially as I get older,” the 54-year-old Roloff wrote in her new book A Little Me, excerpted by Radar Online. “When my body started to go south, I’ll admit, I thought about getting some sort of plastic surgery to give the old body a little lift.”

After starring on television for 15 years and seeing others get plastic surgery, “I guess it’s no surprise that it crept into my mind,” she wrote.

However, she realized that if she changed one thing, it could put her on a slippery slope to changing others.

“If I change one thing, I’ll probably want to change something else and then something else after that,” Roloff wrote. “We are inundated with countless images suggesting that we need to change this or that to look better, more beautiful, and to get more out of life. I’m defying those odds because I believe I already have all that without changing my body.”

Roloff also claims she was surprised by her ex-husband Matt Roloff’s affair with Caryn Chandler, who worked on Roloff Farms. Roloff does not mention Chandler by name, instead only referring to her by her job, farm manager.

Matt began “spending more and more time at the tavern he often frequented in the evenings after filming and working on the farm,” Roloff wrote. “It dawned on me. Matt and our farm manager, who had been working for us a number of years by then, seemed to have more than just a working relationship or friendship.”

Roloff claimed she saw “messages, pictures and other things that should not have been shared between people who just worked together and were still married to other people. I was devastated.”

Roloff and Matt divorced in 2016 after almost 30 years of marriage. Matt is still dating Chandler, while Roloff is dating Chris Marek.

A Little Me was published in May. In another portion of the book excerpted by Good Housekeeping, Roloff admitted she did have regrets, but not the kind she constantly thinks about.

“I could have done things differently, but we both did what we thought was the right thing. However, I’m glad I don’t have the kind of regrets that would have kept me stuck in the mind-set of if only . . . or should of, could of, would of kind of thoughts,” she wrote. I did at first, but thankfully I got past that. I look with anticipation, as well as a little fear and uncertainty, to the days ahead, but I’m also hopeful.”

She continued, “My second act is like a blank white canvas, and I get to choose how it will look. I’m planning to paint it with bright, joyful colors. I don’t want to feel sorry for myself for what I lost, because that kind of thinking isn’t going to help me move on in life, experiencing and embracing new things.”