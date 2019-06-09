‘Little People, Big World’ Star Amy Roloff’s Mother Hospitalized

Little People, Big World matriarch Amy Roloff is back in Michigan to be with her parents, sadly because her mother is in the hospital.

On Friday, Roloff confirmed she was traveling from Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Michigan to be with her parents. She shared an old photo of her mother and father, adding, “My mom isn’t doing so well and I need to see them. Every moment is precious the older I get and the older they get…. Like the old days I’m going to make dinner for them. This Michigan girl is coming home.”

On Sunday, she shared a photo with her father, taken after they visited her mother in the hospital. Although Roloff did not specify what is ailing her mother, she said she is “doing ok.”

“Wish it was for other reasons than my Mom being in the hospital – I love coming ‘home’ to Michigan,” Roloff wrote. “After visiting w/ my Mom in the hospital I made dinner for my Dad! He enjoyed it and I loved making it for him. My Mom is doing ok. The coming home and the care she may need is the tough part. Just glad I could be here!”

Roloff previously visited her parents in January to celebrate her mother’s 86th birthday. She shared photos from the airport at the time, noting how she was planning to surprise her mother.

“Shh… I’m in my home state – Michigan – to visit w/ my parents and sister and surprise my mom for her 86th birthday! Woohoo!” she wrote.

In August 2018, Roloff father, Gordon Knight, celebrated his 90th birthday, Radar Online reported at the time. During the celebration, Roloff introduced her parents to her boyfriend, Chris Marek.

“What a legacy. I miss them both all the time and hearing some of my father’s little bits of wisdom never gets old!” Roloff lovingly wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “He shared four w/ all of us Well they both have done their best to do just that and well – 65 years later. What a legacy. I’m so happy all my kids and their spouses and fiancé and my grandkids and Chris got to be there all at the same time to celebrate my parents. It was the best trip back ‘home’ to my home state. Love you lots Dad and Mom.”

Roloff has been on an emotional roller coaster in recent days, as the Little People, Big World season finale showed her accepting a buyout for Roloff Farms in Oregon. She agreed it was time to “move on” from living on the farm after raising her kids there for 30 years.

“I’ve been dreading making this decision,” she explained on the show. “I wish it came a lot quicker, but it didn’t. And so I did take the time. It wasn’t easy for me, but I’m glad it’s here now.”

Roloff’s ex-husband Matt Roloff later took to Instagram to explain the details of the buyout, which was not fully explained on the show.

“She will remain in her house (and on the farm) and 1/2 owner of our original farm until she decides to leave… At that time we will jointly work to sell the side she lives on together,” Matt Roloff explained. “This may happen in the future but it’s not happening yet! The only change (for now) is that I will take title to the DW and can decide to remodel it to be more accessible with a lower kitchen or walk-in shower like my home in Arizona.”