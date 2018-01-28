Amy Roloff Shares Message for Jacob Roloff Following Engagement Announcement

Amy Roloff can’t help but gush over her son Jacob’s engagement over the weekend.

The Little People, Big World star shared an adorable photo of Jacob and his new fiancee Isabel Rock on Instagram Saturday night, hours after Jacob broke the news on social media.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“And this happened! I couldn’t be a happier mom! My youngest- Jacob and the beautiful Isabel are engaged. Love them both and excited to see where life will take them in their marriage!” Amy wrote on the Instagram caption alongside a plethora of emojis and hashtags, including, “wonderful together” and “fourth Roloff wedding.”

Fans of the reality television family took to the comments to congratulate the newly engaged couple.

“That’s wonderful Amy! Looks like you’ll another sweet DIL in the fold. Congratulations to all!” Instagram user, Lori Lewis Terhune wrote.

Photographer Monique Serra, who was tasked with taking photos for the couple’s engagement announcement, also posted a photo congratulating Jacob and Rock.

“They finally announced and so I get to share the most exciting news!!!! Jacob Roloff and Izzy are engaged!!!! And I had the most insane honor EVER of doing an announcement shoot at [Roloff Farms] for them! They are the kindest, most generous, loving, and madly in love couple ever, and getting to play even a tiny role in this has been such a blessing. Forever thankful for Izzy and her trust in my art. Love you both [Jacob] & [Isabel],” she wrote.