‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff’s Easter Message Is Simple, But Fans Love It

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff is celebrating Easter with a simple, yet meaningful, message for her fans.

Sunday, the TLC star took to Instagram with an inspirational post celebrating the religious holiday, writing, “Christ the Lord is Risen Today… Allelujah, Happy Easter,” alongside a photo of an Easter Lily.

Roloff’s followers were quick to offer the sentiment back to her, with one writing, “He is indeed risen! Happy Resurrection Sunday to you and yours, Amy.”

Another told her, “Amy…. You have an Awesome Easter…. He is Risen,” while still another wrote, “Amen!! May God Continue to Bless You!!”

She wasn’t the only Little People, Big World star to share an Easter message. Ex-husband Matt Roloff also took to Instagram with a photo of a cross, writing in the caption, “Happy Resurrection day- To one and all. Jesus Christ is Alive. God is good!”

The former couple’s children also partook in sharing an Easter message, with son Zach and daughter-in-law Tori Roloff posting a sweet photo of their family, including 1-year-old son Jackson, in coordinated Easter attire.

“The tomb is empty. He is risen. It is finished!!” Tori commented. “Happy Easter friends! Hope y’all are celebrating the good news today and everyday!”

Son Jacob Roloff‘s fiancée, Isabel Rock, also posted a sweet sentiment for the holiday, showing off her artsy roots in an extended Easter message paired with a nature photo.

“My hope for you is that if you get a chance to love people in this life, you choose to,” she wrote. “Even if it feels difficult and people don’t make it easy to love them. I hope you choose to love them anyway, fiercely and immensely. I hope you learned to love them even if their path looks different from yours. I hope you love them even if you don’t understand them.”

She concluded, “The way you love people is one of the only things you have control over in this world. They need it. You need it. So if you get the chance, I hope you love. Happy Easter everyone. Sending love to you all + your families.”

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Amy Roloff